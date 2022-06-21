Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
British nationals released from Afghanistan
UK welcomes the release of 5 British men detained in Afghanistan.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said:
We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of 5 British nationals who were detained in Afghanistan.
These British nationals had no role in the UK Government’s work in Afghanistan and travelled to Afghanistan against the UK Government’s travel advice. This was a mistake.
On behalf of the families of the British nationals, we express their apologies for any breach of Afghan culture, customs or laws, and offer their assurance of future good conduct.
The UK Government regrets this episode.
