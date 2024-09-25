Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
British nationals should leave Lebanon, as UK bolsters contingency teams in region
British nationals should leave Lebanon immediately, Ministers have warned, as the Government bolsters its presence in the region.
- Brits warned to act now, and leave Lebanon as soon as possible .
- Military teams move to Cyprus as contingency planning is rolled out to support British nationals in Lebanon and the region
- Ministers continue to call for a ceasefire immediately to end the cycle of violence, as more than 500 people killed in Lebanon in the past 24 hours
Around 700 UK troops will move to Cyprus in the coming hours, as the Government continues to prepare its contingency plans following significant escalation between Israel and Lebanon in recent days.
The military teams will be supported by Border Force and FCDO officials.
The Government continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon, as the situation continues to deteriorate rapidly, with devastating consequences.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP yesterday said:
Events in the past hours and days have demonstrated how volatile this situation is, which is why our message is clear, British nationals should leave now.
We continue to urge all sides to step back from conflict to prevent further tragic loss of life. Our government is ensuring all preparations are in place to support British Nationals should the situation deteriorate. I want to thank the British personnel who are deploying in the region for their commitment and professionalism.
The UK already has a significant diplomatic and military footprint in the region, including RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and Royal Navy ships RFA Mounts Bay and HMS Duncan, which have remained in the eastern Mediterranean to support British nationals and allies over the summer.
The Royal Air Force also have aircraft and transport helicopters on standby to provide support if necessary.
The call came after the Defence Secretary held a meeting with Ministers, intelligence chiefs and diplomats on Tuesday afternoon to test government planning.
