British Prime Ministers who returned to government

David Cameron became the latest former British Prime Minister to serve in a government led by another PM this week.

There is no fixed role for former British Prime Ministers once they leave office, and many have remained as Members of Parliament or returned to serve in governments led by others.

This week, David Cameron was appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, making him the latest former Prime Minister to return to Cabinet under a different Prime Minister.

He served as Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016, leading Britain’s first coalition government in nearly 70 years before forming the first majority Conservative government in the UK for almost two decades.

Now, he becomes Foreign Secretary – making him the first former Prime Minister to serve in the position after Sir Alec Douglas-Home, who took up the role from 1970-1974.

Here are some of the past Prime Ministers who returned to Cabinet after their premiership.

Alec Douglas-Home

After his four-seat defeat to Harold Wilson at the 1964 general election, Douglas-Home returned to join Edward Heath’s Cabinet as Foreign Secretary in 1970.

He was an unexpected Prime Minister and did not originally seek the position before being elected in 1963. He served for 363 days, and his government is remembered for overseeing the abolition of resale price maintenance.

Neville Chamberlain

Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain stood down as Prime Minister after coming under attack from all political sides after the failure of the British efforts to liberate Norway.

Following his resignation in May 1940, Chamberlain remained leader of the Conservative Party and acted briefly as Lord President of the Council, with ministerial responsibility for the Privy Council Office.

The Privy Council advises on the exercise of prerogative business and certain functions assigned to The King and the Council by Acts of Parliament.

Soon after standing down as Prime Minister, he was struck down with bowel cancer, forcing him to resign from Winston Churchill’s coalition government and as leader of the party. He died shortly after his resignation.

Arthur Balfour

Arthur Balfour was Prime Minister for three years before defeats in the Commons and in by-elections led to his resignation in December 1905.

He continued to lead his party until 1911 and would go on to serve as a Cabinet Minister for eleven years during and after the First World War.

In 1915 he became First Lord of the Admiralty – the government’s most senior advisor of naval affairs – in the wartime coalition. He became Foreign Secretary in David Lloyd George’s coalition in 1916, and for the greater part of the 1920s he was Lord President of the Council in Stanley Baldwin’s government.

Other Prime Ministers who returned to serve in government include Lord John Russell, Viscount Goderich and the Duke of Wellington, who after two brief terms as Prime Minister served as a minister in Robert Peel’s government.

Former Prime Ministers who have returned to government:

David Cameron.

Premiership: 2010 to 2016

Role: Foreign Secretary

Alec Douglas-Home

Premiership: 1963 to 1964

Role: Foreign Secretary

Neville Chamberlain

Premiership: 1937 to 1940

Role: Lord President of the Council

James Ramsay Macdonald

Premiership: 1924 to 1924, 1929 to 1935

Role: Lord President of the Council

Stanley Baldwin

Premiership: 1923 to 1924, 1924 to 1929, 1935 to 1937

Role: Lord President of the Council

Arthur Balfour

Premiership: 1902 to 1905

Role: First Lord of the Admiralty, Foreign Secretary, Lord President of the Council

John Russell

Premiership: 1846 to 1852, 1865 to 1866

Role: Foreign Secretary

Arthur Wellesley

Premiership: 1828 to 1830, 1834 to 1834

Role: Foreign Secretary, Leader of the House of Lords

Frederick Robinson

Premiership: 1827 to 1828

Role: Lord Privy Seal, President of the Board of Trade, President of the India Board

Henry Addington

Premiership: 1908 to 1916

Role: Home Secretary

William Cavendish-Bentinck

Premiership: 1783 to 1783, 1807 to 1809

Role: Home Secretary

Frederick North

Premiership: 1770 to 1782

Role: Home Secretary

Augustus FitzRoy

Premiership: 1768 to 1770

Role: Lord Privy Seal

William Cavendish

Premiership: 1756 to 1757

Role: Lord Chamberlain

Thomas Pelham-Holles

Premiership: 1754 to 1756, 1757 to 1762

Role: Lord Privy Seal

