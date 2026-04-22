British seafood goes global with £1.5 million annual boost

Boost to Seafood Exports Package will help UK businesses reach new markets

Sweet Cornish crab, hand‑dived British scallops and delicate Dover sole could soon reach more plates worldwide, with a new £1.5 million boost to the government’s Seafood Exports Package.

Minister for Fisheries Dame Angela Eagle announced the new funding at the Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, the world’s largest seafood trade event, where she will visit UK exhibitors to hear directly about their priorities and how government can help remove barriers that can otherwise prevent British seafood from reaching international customers.

Funded through the Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund, the £1.5 million‑a‑year package will help established UK seafood exporters expand their presence in new markets while giving smaller firms the confidence to start exporting.

The package will deliver practical, hands‑on support for businesses, including expert advice on market access, export requirements and buyer connections, helping businesses build confidence when exporting.

Minister for Fisheries Dame Angela Eagle said:

British seafood is the very best in the world, and our renewed Seafood Exports Package is about giving our businesses the tools they need to compete and win on the global stage. From providing practical, in‑market expertise to cutting through red tape, this £1.5 million annual investment will support exporters of all sizes to grow, reach new customers and showcase the quality, heritage and sustainability of Great British seafood worldwide.

Seafish’s Chief Executive, Colin Faulkner, added:

UK fish and shellfish is recognised globally for its short, transparent and traceable supply chains, alongside rigorous food safety and welfare standards enforced at every stage of production. Many UK businesses also go beyond statutory requirements, holding internationally recognised voluntary accreditations that set them apart on the global stage. Seafood Expo Global provides an essential platform to feature what the UK has to offer, connecting worldwide buyers with innovative companies that are export ready and demonstrating why UK fish and shellfish continues to be trusted on the world stage. As such, Seafish are proud to be able to partner with Defra and other UK government departments to facilitate and host companies from all four nations of the United Kingdom on the UK pavilion at SEG.

Whether it’s scallops or langoustine, the UK’s catch is prized by chefs and consumers alike, uniquely positioning UK exporters such as Ocean Fish Group and The Lobster Pot to tap into growing international demand for premium, responsibly sourced seafood.

Julie Hill, Sales and Marketing Director for The Lobster Pot, said:

Today, 95% of our live shellfish is exported across the northern hemisphere by either road or air. We would like to thank both Welsh Government, Defra and Seafish for their continued participation in SEG which helps drive market access for the boats that land to us and the coastal communities that rely on this trade. Participation at SEG is vital to our success, providing us with the opportunity to network with customers, potential customers, suppliers and other stakeholders from the industry. We love being here in Spain and invite everyone to join our celebrations at stand 2 i601.

Victoria Townsend, Commercial Director at Ocean Fish Group, said:

We are pleased to be exhibiting under the UK Pavilion as it enables us to showcase British species to a wider audience. We already have established sales in Europe - Italy for scallops, hake, and monk into France and most recently octopus into Spain and Italy. We are now looking to strengthen the interest in British species further afield and establish ourselves in new markets.

Alongside this investment, the government is working closely with industry to ensure exporters can take full advantage of the SPS agreement, which will further support trade with the UK’s largest seafood export market, the European Union.

By cutting red tape and reducing the need for routine border checks, the agreement will save businesses time and money, helping UK seafood businesses compete internationally.