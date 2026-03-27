Cabinet Office
|Printable version
British shipbuilding, steel, AI and energy infrastructure to be prioritised for government contracts for national security
Shipbuilding, steel, AI and energy infrastructure will be recognised as critical for national security, with new guidance prioritising contracts for British business where necessary to protect our national security.
- Government to prioritise money to boost UK resilience, with recent events highlighting the fragility of global supply chains.
- Value for money delivered as departments will consider whether contracts over £1 million could be done better in-house.
- Companies encouraged to deliver local jobs, skills and apprenticeships to strengthen bids for public sector contracts, supporting our Modern Industrial Strategy.
Shipbuilding, steel, AI and energy infrastructure will be recognised as critical for national security, with new guidance prioritising contracts for British business where necessary to protect our national security.
Recent events have shown the fragility of global supply chains, and the importance of ensuring domestic capacity in key sectors which are vital for national security.
For the first time, the government is introducing clear guidance on how departments can protect the UK’s economic security and build resilience in four critical sectors: steel, shipbuilding, AI and energy infrastructure. This guidance will ensure the government does everything in its power to facilitate strong and sustainable industry in the UK.
With further requirements set for steel, departments will either use British steel or be required to provide a justification if the steel is to be sourced from overseas, in a further boost to the UK Steel Strategy launched last week.
The changes come as part of a major package of reforms that will back British business, workers and communities; protecting national security, cutting waste and giving more public money to British companies.
This will support our Modern Industrial Strategy to provide the certainty needed to drive long-term investment across the country, including our skills pipeline, and ensure our domestic supply chains are more resilient.
And it follows the government publishing its National Security Strategy, which aligns our national security objectives and plans for economic growth in a way not seen since 1945.
Cabinet Office Minister, Chris Ward yesterday said:
This Government is backing British businesses and the working people who power them. These reforms are about using the full weight of Government spending to support British jobs, protect our national security and grow our economy.
Whether you make steel in Scunthorpe, build ships on the Clyde or run a small tech firm in the Midlands, this Government is on your side.
For decades, previous governments have defaulted to outsourcing public services without properly asking whether they could be done better and more cost-effectively by public sector workers.
This will change with a new Public Interest Test, with departments now being asked to assess whether outsourced service contracts over £1 million could be delivered more effectively in-house. This test will cover over 95% of central government contracts by value. This will deliver taxpayers a fairer deal and end outsourcing by default.
This government believes its spending should do more than buy a product or service. It should create jobs, build skills and strengthen communities.
This is why community impact will now be placed at the heart of buying decisions, with companies encouraged to integrate national and regional schemes into their bids, creating local jobs and apprenticeships.
To ensure accountability, departments will publish and annually report on a specific social value goal for all contracts valued over £5 million. This will cover over 90% of central government contracts by value.
A new suite of AI tools to streamline the commercial process have also been developed. Contract terms will be simplified and additional business information will be integrated into a central platform, so that small businesses do not have to submit the same information twice when bidding for different contracts.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/british-shipbuilding-steel-ai-and-energy-infrastructure-to-be-prioritised-for-government-contracts-for-national-security
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Ministers rip up consultation culture27/03/2026 13:20:00
Ministers working closely with the new Cabinet Secretary order a clear up of Whitehall consultation culture to speed up decision making and deliver for the British people.
£1 billion invested in health protection as new Pandemic Strategy published26/03/2026 11:05:00
New Pandemic Preparedness Strategy has been published alongside the UK Government's response to the Covid-19 Inquiry Module 2 report.
Billions to go directly to small businesses across the country as government sets new targets for spending25/03/2026 09:20:00
Government departments have, for the first time, set individual spending targets for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to deliver over £7.4 billion a year to small businesses by 2028.
Manchester Digital Campus confirmed20/03/2026 15:25:00
Approval has been given for a cutting-edge Civil Service campus in Manchester to drive forward world-class digital capability and services for the public.
Greater certainty for British businesses as national security investment rules refined12/03/2026 16:25:00
Mandatory investment screening rules will be refined to provide greater clarity for British businesses and ensure the UK remains open for safe investment and protected against national security threats.
Ministers order overhaul of Whitehall standards regime to tighten appointment and vetting process12/03/2026 09:10:00
New measures to strengthen appointment and vetting processes.
Hereditary Peers Bill passes in House of Lords, paving the way for further reform11/03/2026 12:20:00
The Hereditary Peers Bill has passed in the House of Lords in one of the biggest reforms to Parliament and UK democracy in a generation.
Government launches consultation on making public services quicker, easier and more secure to access with digital ID11/03/2026 09:20:00
The Government has launched a consultation asking the public to share their views on how digital ID is used to make public services quicker, easier and more secure to access.
Statement and guidance for charities on the evolving situation in Iran05/03/2026 12:20:00
The Commission is aware that charities will be affected in different ways by the current volatile situation in Iran and the wider region. We aim to support charities in delivering their charitable purposes within the law.