British Sign Language Act and guidance

The Government Communication Service (GCS) has published guidance on how to plan and deliver better British Sign Language (BSL) content where it is needed to meet the needs of Deaf BSL users.

It has been written with the help of professionals and those with lived experience of British Sign Language. There are handy tips, and case studies to help departments deliver better British Sign Language content to meet the needs of Deaf BSL users.

The British Sign Language Act 2022 requires the government to report how nearly all government departments are using BSL in communications with the public on policy and changes to the law. The act does not include Northern Ireland because equality law is devolved in Northern Ireland.

The act specifically covers any public announcement on policy or changes to the law, such as plans, strategies, policies, and consultations and responses. It also mentions press conferences, social media, and websites.

There is no statutory requirement for all government communications to be translated into BSL. But, all government departments are expected to consider where the use of BSL will be of most interest and importance to Deaf BSL users.

In July 2023, the government published the first BSL report on how government departments are using BSL. It showed pockets of good practice, but room for improvement. To encourage improvement, the government has committed to the publication of this internal guidance.

Around 150,000 people in the UK use British Sign Language, over half of whom are Deaf. The Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) says ‘BSL involves a combination of hand shapes and movements, lip patterns, facial expressions and shoulder movements. It has its own grammar and is structured in a completely different way from English.’

Read the British Sign Language guidance (Connect members only) and continue to support your departments to do more and better BSL translations, interpreting and original content. There are handy tips and case studies that will help bring the guidance to life.

