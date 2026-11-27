Farmers, producers and brewers say deal will slash red tape, cut costs and boost service for customersFarmers, producers and brewers say deal will slash red tape, cut costs and boost service for customers

Small and medium food and drink firms across Britain have backed the Government’s historic UK-EU food and drink deal – claiming it will safeguard British jobs and boost trade.

As the Government yesterday introduced the landmark Cutting Costs Bill (formally the European Partnership Bill) in Parliament, SMEs around the UK say the deals he agreed in Brussels last week will cut the red-tape and holding back business.

Last week, supermarket giants, such as Tesco, Morrisons and Marks & Spencer backed the food and drink deal to cut costs, put fresher food on shelves and relieve pressure on prices. But it’s smaller, family-run businesses that have been particularly impacted by complex border checks and delays - and often lack resources to absorb the extra burden.

Businesses across the UK have had to fill in more than a million expensive certificates, just to sell food and drink to our closest neighbours. That’s time spent navigating border checks instead of finding customers – and money spent on paperwork instead of going into wages.

The deal agreed at the UK-EU summit last week will slash back that red tape and lower barriers to selling into Europe.

Sheila Eggleston, chief executive of Eggs-Port, a cattle export firm from Northumberland, yesterday said:

Before the SPS checks came into force, we were exporting around 600 pedigree breeding cattle a year to customers across Europe, supporting growing demand for high-quality British breeds such as Aberdeen Angus and Hereford. When the new requirements were introduced, our order book fell from around £1 million to £200,000 almost overnight, with the practicalities and costs of moving live animals making that trade unviable or impossible. The impact has gone beyond our business to the British breeders who supply these animals. We welcome the opportunity to restart exports of cattle, embryos and semen to Europe. We already have £70,000 to £100,000 of orders waiting from customers in France and Spain.

Dairy farmer Tom Rhodes, director of Lancashire cheese producer, Carron Lodge, yesterday said:

This agreement is a huge opportunity to get more of our fantastic British cheese onto tables across Europe. Removing these barriers will not only help businesses like Carron Lodge grow, but also create opportunities for the next generation of young farmers, protect rural jobs and give British agriculture the future we deserve.

Meat exporters, like Warrendale Wagyu in East Yorkshire, said last week’s UK-EU agreement, will put British beef back on the map.

Tom Richardson, Warrendale Wagyu managing director, yesterday said:

The UK produces some of the finest beef in the world, and ensuring our farmers, processors and exporters can access international markets efficiently is essential to supporting long-term investment, growth and the future of British agriculture.

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle yesterday said:

Family run cheese makers and British beef farmers deserve to sell their goods on the biggest stage and not be blocked by excruciating admin. We’ve struck a deal that will kick the door back open to trading in Europe. Whether you are a business of two or 2,000, this is a new era for British business and will give customers a better deal and more choice.

A survey of 600 British small and medium-sized food and drink manufacturers found that 55% of exporters to the EU saw a drop in profits following the introduction of new trading requirements in January 2021.

Around 79% of SMEs thought that removing red tape could unblock exports with the UK’s largest trading partner.



David Knibbs, chief executive of North Yorkshire Tofu producers Tofoo and Co, yesterday said:

This food and drink deal with the EU will greatly enhance our ability to export where we have significant opportunities in EU markets like France, Holland, Belgium & Germany.

Will Alex, sales director at Edinburgh based alcohol-free beer firm BRULO, yesterday said:

Taking certification, paperwork and border checks out of UK-EU food and drink trade means a brand like ours can spend its time winning customers instead of filling in forms. That’s a real help to SMEs like BRULO, and we welcome the deal. Less red tape makes trade easier, and our products more desirable across Europe, which in turn helps drive growth.

The food and drink sector in Great Britain supports 3.7 million jobs, and Europe is the largest food and drink partner, with 58% of exports.

Last week’s deal, struck by the Prime Minister in Brussels is expected to strengthen food supply chains, reduce costs for businesses and help put downward pressure on food price inflation. It could add up to £5.1bn to the UK economy.

Background

Supportive quotes

Sheila Eggleston, chief executive of Eggs-Port, yesterday said:

Before the SPS checks came into force, we were exporting around 600 pedigree breeding cattle a year to customers across Europe, supporting growing demand for high-quality British breeds such as Aberdeen Angus and Hereford. When the new requirements were introduced, our order book fell from around £1 million to £200,000 almost overnight, with the practicalities and costs of moving live animals making that trade unviable or impossible. The impact has gone beyond our business to the British breeders who supply these animals. We welcome the opportunity to restart exports of cattle, embryos and semen to Europe. We already have £70,000 to £100,000 of orders waiting from customers in France and Spain.

Tom Richardson, managing director of Warrendale Wagyu Ltd (Premium beef, East Yorkshire), yesterday said:

We welcome the conclusion of negotiations on a UK-EU Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement, which represents a significant and positive step forward for British food and agricultural exports. For Warrendale Wagyu, and the wider UK red meat industry, reducing administrative burdens, certification requirements and border delays will improve our competitiveness and create greater opportunities to develop trade with our European partners. The UK produces some of the finest beef in the world, and ensuring our farmers, processors and exporters can access international markets efficiently is essential to supporting long-term investment, growth and the future of British agriculture”.

Tom Rhodes, director of Carron Lodge (Lancashire cheese), yesterday said:

As a young British dairy farmer and cheesemaker, I’m incredibly passionate about the future of British farming. This agreement is a huge opportunity to get more of our fantastic British cheese onto tables across Europe. Removing these barriers will not only help businesses like Carron Lodge grow, but also create opportunities for the next generation of young farmers, protect rural jobs and give British agriculture the future we deserve.

Ben Hutchins, sales and marketing director of Coombe Castle (Wiltshire Cheese), yesterday said:

Around 95% of what we sell is exported, so the border matters enormously to us. For a business like ours, the biggest prize from this agreement isn’t a saving on certificates – it’s reliability. Today, loads held at the border for testing or scrutiny of export health certificates cost us far more than the paperwork itself, and they make it harder to deliver to our customers when we’ve promised. Sending samples to prospective EU customers has become a real headache. A common SPS zone should mean fresher product arriving on time, a smoother route for samples and new listings, and the confidence to grow our EU business again. Customs formalities will remain, but removing SPS checks takes away the biggest source of delay and uncertainty for exporting SMEs like us.

Adam Sopher, co-founder & chief executive of Joe & Seph’s (Gourmet popcorn, North London) yesterday said: