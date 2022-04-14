British teacher jailed for sexually abusing children in the UAE

A teacher from London has been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing two children in the Middle East over an eight-year period.

Paul Shinn, 49, taught at an English school in the United Arab Emirates from 2004 until March 2019, when he was dismissed from his post following allegations that he had sexually assaulted children.

The school reported the allegations to the National Crime Agency, who arrested Shinn after he returned to the UK the following month.

The investigation showed that Shinn had begun grooming two children from the ages of eight and nine, gaining their trust and encouraging them to spend time with him through the offer of gifts and trips.

His campaign of abuse took place over eight years, during which Shinn sexually assaulted his victims on a number of occasions and took indecent photographs of them.

He also attempted to sexualise them, by forcing them to watch sex scenes in films before moving on to pornography, as well as showing them condoms.

Shinn was charged with six counts of child sexual abuse under section 72 of the Sexual Offences Act, which allows British nationals to be prosecuted in the UK for abuse committed overseas.

On 28 January 2022, he was convicted by a jury at Kingston Crown Court of five counts, including sexual assault of a child under 13 (2011-2015), two counts of sexual activity with a child (2016-2019), and two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act (2010-2017).

The jury were unable to reach a decision on the sixth charge - sexual activity with a child over 13.

He was sentenced on 12th April at the same court to a total of 10 years in prison, plus two years on licence.

He is also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order,

Ian Truby from the National Crime Agency said: “Shinn positioned himself as a caring and trustworthy teacher in order to befriend children and their families.

“He then abused their trust in the most horrific way; through the systemic grooming and sexual assault of these children over a number of years.

“Shinn thought that he could run away from his crimes by returning to the UK. However, the NCA works closely with international partners to ensure British nationals who commit offences against victims overseas are brought to justice.”