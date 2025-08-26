British training of Ukrainian troops extended through 2026 as UK marks Ukrainian Independence Day

Extension supports UK’s objective of supporting Ukraine to defend itself from Russian attack, while developing its Armed Forces to deter Putin in future.

Ukrainian soldiers will receive a further boost from the British military’s expert training, as the Government recently (24 August 2025) announced the extension of the UK’s world-leading training programme on Ukrainian Independence Day.

The UK is stepping up and evolving its training support to ensure Ukraine’s Armed Forces are in the strongest possible position as they resist ongoing Russian attacks, and to deter any further Russian aggression under a future peace deal by supporting the regeneration of Ukraine’s forces. Supporting Ukraine’s defence supports the UK’s own national security and helps counter the economic disruption caused by Putin’s illegal invasion.

Training support and military equipment from the UK has helped give Ukraine a crucial boost on the frontline, with Russia continuing to lose far more vehicles and equipment to damage or destruction than Ukraine.

The extension of Operation INTERFLEX to at least the end of 2026 was recently announced by the Defence Secretary amid Ukrainian celebrations, marking 34 years since declaring independence from the Soviet Union.

More than 50,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained on British soil so far, with the UK leading 13 other nations providing support to the INTERFLEX programme as one of the biggest schemes of its kind in the world.

The UK is also adapting INTERFLEX training to best suit Ukraine’s evolving military requirements, with a gradual shift from prioritising shorter courses centred on basic combat skills training, to a greater focus on leadership and instructor training. Two additional courses are now being delivered alongside the basic infantry course. One teaches soldiers how to be in command at a platoon and section leader level and the other is an instructor training course.

Working closely with Ukraine means the UK Armed Forces can learn valuable insights and techniques from the battlefield, helping to improve skills and tactics. Support for Ukraine has also seen closer industrial collaboration, benefiting British businesses and supporting the government’s Plan for Change.

The news comes as events take place across the UK today to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day and highlight the historic relationship that Britain and Ukraine have built. Nearly 2,000 Ukrainian recruits, British military personnel, and other attendees are set to celebrate at one of the INTERFLEX training sites in England.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP recently said:

The UK is united for Ukraine. We will continue to step up our support alongside allies, so that Ukraine can defend today and deter tomorrow. In the face of ongoing Russian attacks, we must put Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the strongest possible position. And as the push for peace continues, we must make the Ukrainians into the strongest possible deterrent to secure that future peace. On this special day for the freedom and democracy of the Ukrainian people, we are ramping up and evolving our world-leading training support that has given more than 50,000 Ukrainians vital combat skills. This matters to Ukraine and it matters to Britain. A secure Ukraine is a secure Europe. From learning lessons from the battlefield to strengthen our own Armed Forces, to deepening our military industrial collaboration supporting jobs across the nation, Britain and Ukraine are growing closer than ever before.

INTERFLEX training began as a 5-week course to provide basic combat training to recruits, but following continued feedback and dialogue with Ukraine’s Armed Forces, has since become a 7-week course and offers alternative courses specifically designed to boost leadership and command skills for personnel, with new courses introduced, tailored according to seniority of trainees.

Training a new generation of Ukrainian instructors is one of the most effective methods to strengthen Ukraine’s security both now and in the long-term, increasing skills and capacity to expand its own training programmes. It will help Ukraine continue to regenerate its military capabilities, which would act as the strongest deterrent against further attacks from Putin under any peace deal.

New survey results of Ukrainian recruits who have completed training under Operation INTERFLEX from January to August 2025 revealed that 83% of those on leadership courses said they felt more able to make their troops under their command survivable at the end of their leadership training. The data also revealed that 93% of leadership trainees felt more confident they can make troops under their command more lethal at the end of their training.

Recent open-source reporting indicates that support from the UK and other nations has helped Ukraine achieve remarkable results on the battlefield, with more than 4,000 Russian battle tanks having been reported destroyed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, compared with around 1,250 in Ukraine’s case. Reporting suggests that Russia has lost more than double the number of armoured vehicles compared to Ukraine.

Artem, a Ukrainian soldier currently training on Operation INTERFLEX’s Platoon and Company Sergeants Course recently said:

I am very grateful to the UK for supporting the people of Ukraine in their struggle for independence and identity as a nation. I am grateful for the opportunity to take such courses, for the high level of professionalism of the instructors, their dedication to their work, and for their ability to organise both group training and find an individual approach for each of us. Instructors ensure that classes are conducted in conditions as close to real-life as possible, whether it be in trenches, in a forested area, or in an urban area. I learned how important it is to be prepared for coordinated actions in conditions of increased danger, how to properly coordinate personnel during defence, and planning offensive actions. I learnt how to survive in conditions of minimal support and improve first aid skills.

Work on a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia has deepened in recent weeks under US leadership, with the Prime Minister flying out to Washington last week to meet with President Trump and President Zelenskyy alongside other European leaders. The Chief of the Defence Staff also held meetings on the Coalition of the Willing with other NATO chiefs.

The Coalition of the Willing – led by the UK and France – has developed plans for a multinational military force that could be deployed to Ukraine to provide support in the event of a peace deal. Several planning meetings in recent months have involved more than 200 military planners and input from around 30 countries.

The UK remains fully committed to securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and are engaging with key allies in support of this effort, which is why £4.5bn is being spent on military support to Ukraine this year, the largest amount provided to date.

In March, the Prime Minister announced a historic £1.6 billion deal to provide more than five thousand air defence missiles for Ukraine - creating 200 new jobs and supporting a further 700. The UK will also invest a record £350m this year to increase the supply of drones to Ukraine from a target of 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000 in 2025.

