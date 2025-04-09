Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
British Transport Police officer charged with assault by beating
A British Transport Police (BTP) officer is due to appear in court this week on an assault charge, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
PC Adrian Young, 47, attached to the London Overground Tasking Team, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 9 April charged with assault by beating.
The charge relates to an incident on 22 September 2024 involving a 15-year-old girl who had passed through the ticket barriers at Camden Road overground station. During an altercation, the officer allegedly used excessive force to detain the child.
Our investigation began after BTP referred a complaint in October from a witness to the incident. In March 2025, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charge.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/british-transport-police-officer-charged-assault-beating
