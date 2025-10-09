British Transport Police officer found guilty of assaulting 15-year-old

A British Transport Police (BTP) officer yesterday (Wednesday 8 October) been convicted of assault by beating, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

After a one-day trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, PC Adrian Young, aged 48 and attached to the London Overground Tasking Team, was found guilty of assaulting a 15-year-old girl when detaining her at a train station last year.

PC Young is due to be sentenced on 13 November 2025.

The court heard that on 22 September 2024, BTP officers responded to a request for assistance from railway staff after a child pushed their way through ticket barriers at Camden Road overground station.

After PC Young approached the child, CCTV footage showed the officer restraining her by placing her in a headlock. The child remained in a headlock for approximately 30 seconds before PC Young pushed her back through the ticket barrier and placed his hand around her throat while pushing her up against a ticket machine. PC Young handcuffed and arrested the child, and she was later dearrested at the scene.

IOPC Director Emily Barry yesterday said:

“All police officers are trained to use force that is necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances. On this occasion, there was no lawful reason for the force used by PC Young, which could have resulted in serious injuries, particularly as he was dealing with a child who was considerably smaller than him. “The incident was witnessed by several members of the public who expressed concerns at the scene about the officer’s actions, with one of the witnesses making a complaint to BTP that ultimately led to us carrying out an independent investigation. “This shows that the public can have confidence in the police complaints system and that the IOPC will hold officers to account for their actions, with PC Young now convicted of a criminal offence.”

Our investigation began after we received a complaint referral from BTP in October. In March 2025, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charge.

At the end of our investigation, we also found that PC Young should face a gross misconduct hearing for allegedly breaching the police standards of professional behaviour. Now that criminal matters have concluded, we will be liaising with the British Transport Police to progress disciplinary proceedings.