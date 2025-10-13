British travellers told to expect checks under EU’s Entry-Exit System

Travellers to Europe, including Brits, subject to new entry registrations from today under a phased implementation of the EU’s new digital border system.

The Entry Exit System (EES) requires non-EU citizens to register at the EU border by scanning their passport and having their fingerprints and photograph taken.

From 12 October, British passport-holders will need to register on their first visit to a country where EES checks are operating. Registration is valid for a rolling three-year period or until the passport expires.

The new system will be phased in over six months, meaning different ports may have varying requirements until April 2026. This should allow for a gradual implementation that minimises disruption, particularly at peak periods.

On exit, and for subsequent visits to a participating country, travellers will only need to scan their passport and provide either fingerprints or a photograph at the border.

EES will be a requirement when entering Schengen area countries including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. EES will not be required when travelling to Ireland and Cyprus.

For travellers using the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel at Folkestone or Eurostar at St Pancras International, the process will take place at the border before they leave the UK.

The government has supported these juxtaposed ports (Eurostar, St Pancras; Eurotunnel, Folkestone; and the Port of Dover) with £10.5m of funding for border infrastructure to make the change as smooth as possible for travellers. While EES is an EU system, the government has been working closely with the travel industry, ports and transport operators to help raise public awareness and understanding of the border changes.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris, yesterday said:

We recognise that EES checks will be a significant change for British travellers, which is why we have worked closely with our European partners to ensure the rollout goes as smoothly as possible. The UK and EU have a shared objective of securing our borders and these modernisation measures will help us protect our citizens and prevent illegal migration.

Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation, Keir Mather, yesterday said:

We’ve backed our ports and operators with £10.5 million to help them get ready for the EU’s new Entry/Exit System, ensuring they have the infrastructure and systems in place to manage the changes. Our priority is to minimise disruption for travellers and hauliers, particularly at our busiest border crossings. We’ll continue working closely with European partners and local resilience forums to keep traffic flowing and journeys smooth.

Travellers do not need to take any action before travelling and the process is free. Registration will take place upon arrival at the EU border and may take slightly longer than previous border checks.

Whilst the checks should only take 1-2 minutes for each person, they may lead to longer wait times at border control upon arrival in the Schengen area. At the juxtaposed ports, where registration will be completed in the UK prior to departure, there may be longer waits at busy times. Eurotunnel, Eurostar and the Port of Dover have plans in place to minimise disruption as much as possible.

Last month, the government launched an awareness campaign to help prepare British travellers for the new system.

Messages advising the public about the changes have been shared across government social media channels, by transport operators and on travel websites. Up to date information can also be found on GOV.UK and FCDO’s Travel Aware pages.

The EU has introduced EES to replace passport stamping for all non-EU citizens, helping them to track compliance with the 90-day visa-free travel rule and strengthen their border control.

British citizens covered by Withdrawal Agreement residence documents and UK-EU dual citizens using their EU passports will be exempt from the new requirements.

Children under 12 will not be fingerprinted but under the new EU rules, all travellers, including babies, will be photographed and have digital records created.

The UK Government has rolled out its own Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, which is a digital permission to travel for visitors who do not need a visa for short stays, or do not have another valid UK immigration status prior to travelling to the UK.​