British–German Nuclear Cooperation: Joint Support, Not Financing

Direct German funding of the UK’s nuclear deterrent would create more problems than it solves. Deeper Anglo-German cooperation on integrated deterrence offers a better path.

In August, reporting by The Telegraph suggested Germany was considering offering financial support for the UK’s nuclear deterrent, as Berlin looks for ways to shore up European security. The extent and detail of any discussion along these lines remains unclear. Indeed, subsequently the German government explicitl denied talks over financing the Trident programme were taking place. Nevertheless, the broader question raised by the reporting is a real one. Germany and France have already begun a more structured dialogue on nuclear deterrence, while German officials and experts have periodically floated closer German involvement with the British and French deterrents.

Direct German financial contributions to the production and maintenance of the UK’s nuclear warheads or their delivery systems would be difficult to justify and could create more problems than they would solve. But this should not become an argument against closer Anglo-German cooperation on deterrence. There are other forms of burden-sharing and, more importantly, opportunities for closer coordination of nuclear and conventional deterrence that could strengthen the security of both countries and NATO.

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