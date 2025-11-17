Northern Ireland Office
British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) Joint Communiqué
Today the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Matthew Patrick MP, attended the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin.
A meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference took place in Farmleigh House on 17 November 2025.
The Government of Ireland was represented by the Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Minister for Defence, Simon Harris TD, and the Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan TD.
The Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was represented by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Matthew Patrick MP.
Legacy
The Governments discussed progress in implementing the Joint Framework on legacy published on 19 September 2025 which comprises clear commitments to be taken forward. The Governments discussed progress in relation to legislation in both jurisdictions, noting in particular the introduction of legislation in the UK Parliament on 14 October 2025 and the Irish Government commitment to bring forward legislation to support implementation.
The Governments discussed the Omagh Bombing Inquiry and the Government of Ireland’s support for it, as well as issues in respect of a number of individual legacy cases.
The Governments acknowledged the 50th anniversary of the abduction and murder of Columba McVeigh. They renewed their call for anyone who has information about any of the remaining Disappeared - Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey, Robert Nairac and Seamus Maguire - to share it with the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains.
Political stability
The Governments discussed how they can best continue to support the effective operation of all the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement across all three Strands.
The UK Government also provided an update on the ongoing efforts to support the Northern Ireland Executive with public service transformation.
Security update
The Governments discussed the current security situation in both jurisdictions. They welcomed the excellent ongoing cooperation between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána in tackling terrorism, paramilitarism and associated criminality.
Ministers also welcomed that Fleur Ravensbergen has commenced her work as the Independent Expert on paramilitary group transition to disbandment, appointed by both Governments. She is undertaking a short scoping and engagement exercise to assess whether there is merit in, and support for, a formal process of engagement to bring about paramilitary group transition to disbandment, and is to submit a report by mid-August 2026.
British-Irish cooperation
Ministers reflected on the ongoing work across both Governments to advance wider UK-Ireland cooperation and relations. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to protect the integrity and security of the Common Travel Area to the benefit of citizens across these islands.
They discussed the UK Digital ID scheme and agreed that, as the scheme is developed, the rights enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement and the operation of the Common Travel Area will be fully protected.
The Governments agreed that the Conference would meet again in 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/british-irish-intergovernmental-conference-biigc-joint-communique--2
