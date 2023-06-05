British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) June 2023

The UK Government will host the next meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference on 19 June 2023.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Chris-Heaton Harris MP will co-chair the meeting with Ireland’s Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD.

They will be joined by the Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker MP and Ireland’s Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD.

The last BIIGC took place on 19 January 2023 in Dublin. The next meeting has been in planning since early spring and will take place in London.

A joint communiqué will be issued at completion of the meeting.

Established under Strand 3 of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference is a bilateral forum “to bring together the British and Irish Governments to promote cooperation at all levels on all matters of mutual interest within the competence of both Governments”.

The Conference will discuss political stability in Northern Ireland and the importance of restoring the Northern Ireland Assembly, Executive and North South Ministerial Council to full operation. It will discuss important areas of bilateral cooperation, including security and group transition, education, rights and citizenship matters, and take stock of progress on energy and cyber security which were discussed in January. It will also cover matters of mutual interest such as dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, recently said: