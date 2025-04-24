Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference takes place at Hillsborough Castle
The conference is due to take place today, Thursday 24 April
The British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) will take place at Hillsborough Castle today (Thursday 24th April), the first time the Conference has been held in Northern Ireland since 2006.
Established under the Good Friday Agreement, the BIIGC is a bilateral forum which meets regularly, aiming “to bring together the British and Irish Governments to promote cooperation at all levels on all matters of mutual interest within the competence of both Governments”.
Today’s meeting will be chaired by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn and Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Minister for Defence Simon Harris. The meeting will also be attended by the Parliamentary under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Fleur Anderson MP and the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan TD.
It follows the UK-Ireland summit in March when the two governments pledged to work closely to deliver security, investment and growth
This new era of co-operation with Ireland is a key part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change to put more money in working people’s pockets across the country through a future of greater national security and renewal.
At today’s BIIGC meeting, the two Governments are expected to discuss ongoing efforts to find a way forward regarding the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland. They will also cover political stability, security, and other areas of bilateral cooperation.
Secretary of State Hilary Benn said:
This will be an important meeting in developing the strong and close relationship between the UK and the Irish Governments as we continue to work together on a range of issues.
Tánaiste Simon Harris said:
I am looking forward to this significant meeting of the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference and to continuing the intensive discussions with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland on the challenging but essential work of dealing with the legacy of the past.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/british-irish-intergovernmental-conference-takes-place-at-hillsborough-castle
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State welcomes Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Omagh Bombing Inquiry and Government of Ireland16/04/2025 12:25:00
The statement follows the agreement of an MoU between the Omagh Bombing Inquiry and Government of Ireland
UK Government announces landmark NI Troubles archives projects10/04/2025 14:15:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, has today (9 April) set out the details of two landmark archival projects relating to the Troubles.
Workers in Northern Ireland set for pay rise with new National Minimum Wage rates01/04/2025 12:10:00
The new rates come into effect from today (Tuesday, 1 April).
Chancellor delivers security and national renewal for Northern Ireland in new era of global change27/03/2025 09:10:00
The UK Chancellor delivered the Spring Statement yesterday (Wednesday 26 March 2025)
NI Secretary to attend St Patrick's Day events in Washington12/03/2025 10:05:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will travel to Washington D.C. this week to participate in the annual St. Patrick’s Day events.
UK Government releases £129m for reform of NI public services05/03/2025 12:15:00
Secretary of State has welcomed the release of £129 million by the UK Government to support public service transformation in Northern Ireland.
UK Government boosts digital collection of world’s oldest English language daily newspaper03/03/2025 16:15:00
Belfast News Letter editions from 18th-20th centuries to be digitised as UK Government project promotes Northern Ireland’s cultural heritage.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland meets Tánaiste in Dublin27/02/2025 09:20:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP met with the Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Minister for Defence, Simon Harris TD, this evening at Iveagh House, Dublin.