British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference takes place at Hillsborough Castle

The British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) will take place at Hillsborough Castle today (Thursday 24th April), the first time the Conference has been held in Northern Ireland since 2006.

Established under the Good Friday Agreement, the BIIGC is a bilateral forum which meets regularly, aiming “to bring together the British and Irish Governments to promote cooperation at all levels on all matters of mutual interest within the competence of both Governments”.

Today’s meeting will be chaired by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn and Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Minister for Defence Simon Harris. The meeting will also be attended by the Parliamentary under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Fleur Anderson MP and the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan TD.

It follows the UK-Ireland summit in March when the two governments pledged to work closely to deliver security, investment and growth

This new era of co-operation with Ireland is a key part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change to put more money in working people’s pockets across the country through a future of greater national security and renewal.

At today’s BIIGC meeting, the two Governments are expected to discuss ongoing efforts to find a way forward regarding the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland. They will also cover political stability, security, and other areas of bilateral cooperation.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn said:

This will be an important meeting in developing the strong and close relationship between the UK and the Irish Governments as we continue to work together on a range of issues.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said: