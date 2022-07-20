Britons urged to get travel smart before they go abroad

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has started a new campaign urging Britons to Get Travel Smart before travelling abroad this summer.

A new campaign starts today urging Britons to Get Travel Smart before they go abroad this summer.

The campaign, which will run across Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) social media channels, is supported by partners including TUI, Gatwick Airport, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, ABTA and the Association of British Insurers. It will signpost travellers to the essential information they need as they prepare to go overseas.

With people across the country planning holidays, the campaign recommends traveller check FCDO travel advice and get travel insurance before they leave.

Research shows that FCDO travel advice is the most commonly used and trusted source of advice for Britons travelling abroad. In 2021, there were over 150 million views of FCDO travel advice pages.

There is FCDO travel advice for over 200 destinations which is kept under constant review to ensure it reflects the latest information. FCDO travel advice aims to provide objective information and advice to help British people make better-informed decisions about international travel and plan for a trouble-free trip. It covers essential topics including entry requirements, safety and security issues, health risks, details about local laws and information on the threat from terrorism.

The campaign will also emphasise the importance of getting appropriate travel insurance and making sure travellers know what their cover does and does not provide.

Jennifer Anderson, Director of Consular, FCDO, said:

People are naturally excited about what may be their first holiday abroad for 2 years. The first step for anybody thinking of going abroad is to Get Travel Smart and check the FCDO’s travel advice and subscribe to updates. In the event of an emergency overseas, a consular officer is available 24/7 to provide initial support and advice. But purchasing the right travel insurance, declaring any pre-existing conditions and familiarising yourself with policy exemptions is an absolute must. Without insurance, you risk being left with a bill of thousands of pounds if things go wrong while abroad

Mark Tanzer, Chief Executive, ABTA – The Travel Association, said:

This summer will be the first time that many people have travelled overseas since the start of the pandemic, so we’re keen to remind holidaymakers of the important steps they need to take to have a safe and enjoyable trip such as checking FCDO travel advice, making sure their passport will be valid for their travel dates and taking out travel insurance. When travelling, people should make sure they arrive at the time advised by their airline, get the travel documents they need ready for check-in, and familiarise themselves with the rules around hand luggage.

In addition to the Get Travel Smart campaign, the British Consulates in Palma and Ibiza are running their annual campaign, now in its third year, encouraging young British holidaymakers to ‘Stick With Your Mates’ and have a holiday to remember, rather than one to forget. The campaign is also set to run in Cyprus.

The Stick With Your Mates campaign was developed in response to a number of tragic accidents involving young British tourists visiting the Balearic Islands – many involving falls. Investigations by the British Consulate in Palma found that the vast majority of serious incidents took place when the individuals were on their own, having been separated from friends. The campaign gives young people tips and advice on how to look after each other and help avoid serious accidents on holiday.