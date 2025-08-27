Broadband grant delivers life-changing connectivity

A deaf and disabled man from Powys who struggled with no broadband access and no mobile signal at his home says his digital connectivity has been transformed thanks to Welsh Government support.

Mark, who lives in a very rural area of Powys, found access to decent broadband was becoming increasingly important for communication and security needs.

The lack of connectivity created significant barriers for Mark's work and daily life. He experienced great difficulties using British Sign Language with interpreters during video calls for work, and accessing online entertainment such as streaming TV programmes and films was impossible.

After learning that neighbours in his community had successfully used the Welsh Government’s Access Broadband Cymru (ABC) grant scheme, Mark researched his options and decided on a satellite broadband solution. He said:

I have gone from no internet to achieving download speeds of over 350Mbps. I am now able to communicate with work and friends by text, email and video call using British Sign Language. The faster connection means British Sign Language is much more real time and fluid. I can now also stream programmes with closed captions on my devices. Without the grant I would not have broadband, it gave me the confidence to take the plunge with a new connection. The higher monthly cost for satellite broadband can be an issue, but for me the reliability is so important for maintaining contact and communication.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

The Access Broadband Cymru scheme is so vital for communities across Wales. Fast, reliable broadband connectivity is no longer a luxury – it's essential for work, communication, and accessing services. I'm delighted that with Welsh Government support Mark has been able to overcome the digital barriers he faced and achieve the connectivity he needs to fully participate in modern life. This is exactly what the scheme was designed to achieve – ensuring no one in Wales is left behind in our digital society.

To find out more about the Welsh Government’s Access Broadband Cymru scheme and solutions available to you for getting faster broadband visit Broadband in Wales | GOV.WALES.