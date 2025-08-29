Broadband social tariffs: why millions are still missing out

The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has released a new policy brief exposing critical flaws in broadband social tariffs – measures intended to make internet access affordable for low-income households.

Social tariffs were designed as a safeguard, yet Ofcom figures reveal that just 5.1% of households on Universal Credit are using them, leaving 95% of eligible families excluded. At the same time, 5.3 million households across the UK struggle to afford communications services at all.

The brief identifies three central problems. Awareness is minimal, with tariffs poorly promoted and often accessible only through online applications that lock out those already excluded. Quality is inconsistent: some providers offer unlimited broadband, while others impose strict limits or cap speeds at around 30 Mbps – far below what families need for work, education, or healthcare. And affordability remains an obstacle: even at a reduced rate, tariffs can still be out of reach for households already unable to cover essential bills.

“Affordable, reliable broadband must be treated as a basic utility, not a luxury,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “Social tariffs can reduce digital poverty, but only if they are promoted properly, standardised across providers, and accessible to every household that needs them.”

The brief calls for clear and immediate reforms: removing VAT from social tariffs; creating a co-funded, industry-wide standard offer; running simple, jargon-free awareness campaigns across multiple channels; embedding tariff information in all government correspondence with benefit recipients; and guaranteeing speeds and reliability that meet the needs of modern households.

Social tariffs are not a cure-all, but without reform they will continue to fall short. Connectivity must be recognised as a public good – central to full participation in society.

Read the policy brief in full