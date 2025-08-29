Digital Poverty Alliance
|Printable version
Broadband social tariffs: why millions are still missing out
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has released a new policy brief exposing critical flaws in broadband social tariffs – measures intended to make internet access affordable for low-income households.
Social tariffs were designed as a safeguard, yet Ofcom figures reveal that just 5.1% of households on Universal Credit are using them, leaving 95% of eligible families excluded. At the same time, 5.3 million households across the UK struggle to afford communications services at all.
The brief identifies three central problems. Awareness is minimal, with tariffs poorly promoted and often accessible only through online applications that lock out those already excluded. Quality is inconsistent: some providers offer unlimited broadband, while others impose strict limits or cap speeds at around 30 Mbps – far below what families need for work, education, or healthcare. And affordability remains an obstacle: even at a reduced rate, tariffs can still be out of reach for households already unable to cover essential bills.
“Affordable, reliable broadband must be treated as a basic utility, not a luxury,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “Social tariffs can reduce digital poverty, but only if they are promoted properly, standardised across providers, and accessible to every household that needs them.”
The brief calls for clear and immediate reforms: removing VAT from social tariffs; creating a co-funded, industry-wide standard offer; running simple, jargon-free awareness campaigns across multiple channels; embedding tariff information in all government correspondence with benefit recipients; and guaranteeing speeds and reliability that meet the needs of modern households.
Social tariffs are not a cure-all, but without reform they will continue to fall short. Connectivity must be recognised as a public good – central to full participation in society.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/broadband-social-tariffs-why-millions-are-still-missing-out/
Latest News from
Digital Poverty Alliance
End Digital Poverty Day: How to Get Involved29/08/2025 14:20:00
On Friday 12 September, communities across the UK will come together for End Digital Poverty Day – a national moment to highlight the urgent need to close the digital divide.
Tech4Communities launches in Gateshead: Local delivery, national expertise21/08/2025 16:20:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has launched Tech4Communities in Gateshead, opening 16 public drop-off points where individuals and small businesses can donate unused laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Each device will be securely wiped, professionally refurbished, and distributed to residents who currently face barriers to digital access.
What the public sector throws away, the public still needs19/08/2025 14:20:00
Last year, public sector organisations across Wales took more than 22,000 laptops and phones out of service. Just 3,144 were donated for reuse. The remaining 17,633 were incinerated, landfilled, lost, damaged or written off.
New £9.5M fund to support community-led digital inclusion14/08/2025 12:10:00
Millions of people in the United Kingdom remain excluded from the opportunities of the digital world.
UK Digital Inclusion Awards 2025: Shortlist Announced13/08/2025 09:25:00
The shortlist is confirmed for the first UK Digital Inclusion Awards – a national initiative developed as part of our Charter for Digital Inclusion to recognise and accelerate measurable progress in closing the digital divide.
Digital Poverty Alliance shortlisted for national award29/07/2025 15:10:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance has been shortlisted for the Community Improvement Award at the Connected Britain Awards 2025 for its Tech4Families programme, delivered in partnership with Currys.
Final few days to nominate – UK Digital Inclusion Awards 202529/07/2025 10:10:10
The Digital Poverty Alliance is issuing a final call for nominations to the UK Digital Inclusion Awards 2025 – a national initiative developed as part of our commitment to recognising and accelerating meaningful progress on digital inclusion.
Driving Force: Learning that goes further25/07/2025 09:10:00
What if the path to digital confidence and climate literacy began not in a textbook—but on the starting grid of an electric race
Call for evidence confirms national priorities on digital inclusion18/07/2025 12:20:00
Yesterday, the UK Government published a summary of responses to its Call for Evidence on the Digital Inclusion Action Plan: First Steps, highlighting strong public support for the Plan’s direction and confirming the urgency of addressing digital exclusion across the country.