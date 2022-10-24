Ofcom
|Printable version
Broadband speeds jump by 20% as nine in 10 homes take superfast packages
As the availability of future-proof, full-fibre technology improves, and more people upgrade their connections, average home broadband speeds are increasing.
Ofcom’s Home Broadband Performance report, published recently (21 October 2022), reveals that the median average speed of a home broadband connection has reached 59.4 Mbit/s. That’s an 18% increase from 50.4 Mbit/s the previous year, and a 60% increase on the average speed recorded in 2018 (37 Mbit/s).
Also, 91% of homes from our study now take a superfast package (advertised download speed of at least 30 Mbit/s), up from 85% 12 months before.
Previous Ofcom research has shown that over seven million broadband households are out of contract and paying more than they need to. Prices tend to go up if customers do nothing when their initial contract period ends. But there are lots of heavily discounted deals on offer when signing up to a new contract.
That means some people could save money and upgrade to a faster package at the same time.
For those on the lowest incomes, special discounted packages known as ‘social tariffs’ are available for around £10-20. These also offer superfast connections, meaning eligible households don’t need to compromise on speeds while making savings of £150 a year.
Click here for full press release
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/broadband-speeds-jump-20-percent
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ten breakthrough Black moments in British TV24/10/2022 16:05:00
October is Black History Month, in which we highlight and celebrate the achievements of Black people in the UK.
Ofcom proposes new net neutrality guidance21/10/2022 15:10:00
Ofcom has today proposed to revise its guidance on how the ‘net neutrality’ rules should apply in the UK. This follows the announcement of our new programme of work to ensure that digital communications markets are working well for people and businesses in the UK.
How we’re keeping people safe from harmful video content online21/10/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom has a responsibility to make sure video-sharing platforms (VSPs) protect the people who use them from harmful content, and we have previously announced guidance on how they should do this.
UK adult sites not doing enough to protect children20/10/2022 10:33:00
Smaller adult video-sharing sites based in the UK do not have sufficiently robust access control measures in place to stop children accessing pornography, Ofcom has found in a new report published today.
Ofcom reveals most complained-about telecoms and pay-TV providers19/10/2022 11:05:00
Yesterday we published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s major home phone, mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers during the three months from April to June.
Are you a ‘loudcaster’? The UK’s headphone-free listening habits revealed17/10/2022 10:15:00
Almost half of people now loudcast from their phone in public – but eight in ten find it annoying.
Tech firms work hard to understand user behaviour – so do we14/10/2022 10:05:00
Find out why Ofcom is using cutting-edge behavioural insights research to strengthen our decision-making.