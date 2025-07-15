Ofcom
|Printable version
Broadcaster fined for antisemitic hate speech
Ofcom has imposed a financial penalty of £3,500 on Markaz-Al-Huda Limited (the “Licensee”) after our investigation found its community radio service, Salaam BCR, in breach of the Broadcasting Code.
On 17 October 2023, Salaam BCR broadcast a pre-recorded 38-minute speech by the leader of a religious organisation in Pakistan at 14:00 and later at 16:38.
Ofcom’s Breach Decision, published on 21 October 2024 in Issue 508 of the Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin found the statements in this programme amounted to antisemitic hate speech and derogatory and abusive treatment of Jewish people, which was potentially highly offensive and not sufficiently justified by the context. We therefore found that the programme had breached Rules 3.2, 3.3 and 2.3 of the Broadcasting Code.
Ofcom has imposed a financial penalty of £3,500, to be paid by Markaz-Al-Huda Limited to HM Paymaster General.
On 1 October 2024, Markaz-Al-Huda Limited surrendered its community radio licence and has ceased linear broadcasting.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/broadcast-standards/broadcaster-fined-for-antisemitic-hate-speech
