Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Broken NHS innovation system losing opportunities to ease NHS pressure, save lives and support economic growth, peers warn
We are on the cusp of a revolution in healthcare, driven by developments in personalised medicine and AI. But today, a report by the Lords Science and Technology Committee finds that we are failing to adopt innovations in the NHS and missing opportunities to help patients, the NHS, and the economy.
- Report: Innovation in the NHS: Personalised Medicine and AI—lost opportunities? (HTML)
- Report: Innovation in the NHS: Personalised Medicine and AI—lost opportunities? (PDF)
- Innovation in the NHS: personalised medicine and AI Inquiry
- Science and Technology Committee
Overview
Personalised medicine can provide benefits across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. AI could speed up healthcare research, drug discovery and medical decision-making. The UK’s health data, which underpin both technologies, are a critical national asset. These technologies offer a real opportunity for a positive feedback loop between the UK's life sciences research, the NHS, and economic growth.
Despite these opportunities, the Committee found that, too often, these vital technologies fail to move from pilots to deployment across the NHS. Unclear lines of accountability and poor structures for promoting and funding innovation prevent these proven innovations from being effectively adopted.
The Committee centrally found that the NHS does not have an innovation problem, but it struggles to adopt proven innovations effectively. Innovation is the key to better use of resources and improving patient care. It is not a nice-to-have; it is the key to alleviating the burden on the NHS and making it fit for the future. But a radical change to the approach to innovation in the NHS is required if it is to make use of these technologies and realise the possible benefits.
Key recommendations
The Committee made a range of conclusions and recommendations, including:
- Fund and commission innovations that work at a national scale – not just endless pilots, but key innovations commissioned nationally and delivered regionally, building on a model that has worked in the Genomic Medicine Service.
- Provide clear accountability and better budgeting for innovation - with clear responsible owners and ring-fenced budgets for implementation, including scaling up ideas that work and designating senior responsible owners in NHS trusts for innovation
- Build a sovereign health data capability for the UK - supporting the Health Data Research Service as critical infrastructure in the long term and constructing sovereign data and AI capability for health in the UK
- Roll out personalised medicine with supporting evidence - focusing on near-term wins like pharmacogenomics and universal implementation of cancer genomics before moving towards more developing areas in prevention
- Modernise and clarify regulation for AI in healthcare - including giving the MHRA more powers to regulate AI as a medical device, and clarifying the regulatory structure around the use of general-purpose LLMs for healthcare
- Invest in the workforce and clinical trials - including continuing to speed up and modernise clinical trials for a data-driven, AI-enabled age, reversing the decline in clinical academics, and empowering clinicians with the time and training needed to support innovation in the NHS
Chair’s Quote
Lord Mair, Chair of the Science and Technology Committee said:
"Better NHS adoption of healthcare innovations is critical. The Government has bold ambitions for personalised medicine to enable a shift to prevention in healthcare, and says it wants to make the NHS 'the most AI-enabled care system in the world'. Yet, under the current system, it risks missing out on these benefits.
"Personalised medicine and AI are already transforming healthcare. For example, we can now sequence the DNA of a tumour to provide a more precise diagnosis and more effective treatment to cancer patients. Too often, however, the NHS is unable to do this quickly enough for patients to benefit.
"There is the potential for a virtuous circle in which the UK’s excellent life sciences research, the NHS and the wider economy reinforce one another, driving better outcomes for patients, while boosting growth and productivity.
"But without urgent action in the areas we have outlined in our report, that opportunity will be lost and the patients, the health service and the wider economy will continue to pay the price.
"Innovation is not a nice-to-have. It is the key to alleviating the burden on the NHS and making it fit for the future."
Further information
About Parliament: Select committees
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/193/science-and-technology-committee/news/219262/broken-nhs-innovation-system-losing-opportunities-to-ease-nhs-pressure-save-lives-and-support-economic-growth-peers-warn/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
UK Statistics Authority accepts Committee findings in full23/11/2026 11:05:00
The UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) accepts the recommendations made by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC), as set out in its response to the Committee which was published recently (20 November 2026).
GB Energy-Nuclear must speed up delivery decisions with a new, higher target, says ESNZ Committee20/11/2026 13:25:00
In a report today the House of Commons select committee on energy security and net zero calls on the Government to publish a new "nuclear roadmap": an updated policy plan for UK nuclear power that sets out evidence-based deployment targets and clear delivery plans for gigawatt-scale reactors, small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced modular reactors (AMRs).
Close AI safety gaps to secure Britain’s £400 billion AI growth opportunity, MPs urge18/11/2026 16:15:00
Britain risks undermining AI’s potential £400 billion economic prize by leaving critical safety decisions to the companies building the most powerful systems, MPs warn today.
No time to lose to reverse the decline in childhood vaccination rates18/11/2026 14:25:00
The Government must act to reverse the decline in childhood vaccination rates, according to the House of Lords special inquiry committee on childhood vaccination in England.
Government must act urgently to prepare UK for growing risks17/11/2026 09:05:00
The report warns that the UK is seriously underprepared for the growing risks it faces and that the Government must take urgent action against these.
Committee demands more evidence in statutory instruments after series of ‘deficiencies’ in legislation16/11/2026 16:05:00
New guidelines for drafting statutory instruments for Government departments have been issued by an influential Committee which require better evidence of the powers relied upon by Government to make its legislation.
Incoming Chair of Environment Agency endorsed by EFRA and Environmental Audit committees13/11/2026 15:05:00
The decision, made in a new report, comes after MPs from both cross-party committees questioned Tennant in a pre-appointment hearing on 11 November.
Government must move at pace to be ready for military action in 1,000 days12/11/2026 13:05:00
In the light of the Secretary of State for Defence’s warning that the UK needs to be ready to fight or deter military action within 1,000 days, and the Chancellor’s promise to reach 3% GDP expenditure by 2030, the Industry and Regulators Committee has urged the Government to move faster to implement the Strategic Defence Review’s (SDR) recommendation of a new relationship between government and the defence industry.