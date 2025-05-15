Bronte Country to become country’s newest National Nature Reserve

Bradford Pennine Gateway National Nature reserve launched, creating huge boost for countryside access.

The new reserve is on the doorstep of Bradford – one of the UK’s youngest and most multicultural cities with population over half a million people

Habitat for precious species such as Adder, Curlew, and Short-eared owl to benefit from greater protections

One of Britain’s youngest cities is set to benefit from the creation of a huge new national nature reserve - the Bradford Pennine Gateway National Nature Reserve.

The new National Nature Reserve – the 7th in the King’s Series – announced and created recently (13 May) is the first of its kind in West Yorkshire and will provide people with opportunity to enjoy the landscapes that inspired and were celebrated by the Bronte Sisters

The reserve spans 1,274 hectares – twice the size of Ilkley Moor – and links together eight nature sites within the Bradford & South Pennines area, two of which are internationally important upland habitats, and much-loved places such as Penistone Country Park in Haworth, home of the Brontes.

The establishment of this reserve will bridge this gap between the city of Bradford and the countryside by highlighting a range of important habitats just a stone’s throw from people’s homes. A National Nature Reserve next to one of the UK’s youngest cities will also help to break down barriers for young people accessing the countryside in one of England’s most nature deprived areas.

Approximately 90% of the area comprises UK priority habitats, including peat bogs, heathlands, and wetlands. Endangered wildlife such Adders, Curlew, and Golden plover will benefit from greater protections and better-connected habitats. 42% of the reserve will be newly protected, with 738 hectares (58%) designated as Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), contributing to national conservation efforts to protect 30% of land for nature by 2030.

Natural England Chair Tony Juniper recently said:

Reversing the historic declines in nature and moving toward ecological recovery requires bigger, better and more joined up areas for nature to thrive. The opening of this reserve is an important moment in this journey, marking a significant achievement in our efforts to protect and enhance the natural environment. By working with local partners providing accessible Nature near to urban areas, we are fostering a deeper connection between communities and nature, promoting wellbeing and inspiring the next generation to support biodiversity recovery.

Cllr Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, recently said:

We are delighted that Bradford has such an important role in the national roll-out National Nature Reserves across the country, being the first in West Yorkshire. Around two thirds of our district is rural, and we boast unique and breath-taking scenery. The creation of the Bradford Pennine Gateway National Nature Reserve ensures that these sites are protected and accessible for everyone in our district and beyond.

Minister for Nature Mary Creagh recently said:

The Bradford Pennine Gateway National Nature Reserve is a landmark moment and will bring huge numbers of people closer to their iconic nature-rich habitats, as part of this governments Plan for Change to halt natures decline.

Aligning with Bradford’s designation as the UK City of Culture 2025, the reserve integrates cultural enrichment with conservation efforts. Natural England and Bradford Council will create a public engagement strategy to increase the diversity of visitors and encourage positive action for nature across Bradford in communities rightly proud of their area.

The launch will also enhance educational and cultural opportunities in the area. In collaboration with local universities and colleges, the reserve will offer opportunities for field studies and research.

The creation of the Bradford Pennine Gateway National Nature Reserve (NNR) marks a significant milestone in the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves. With the support of His Majesty King Charles III, Natural England will leave a lasting public legacy for people and nature by creating or extending 25 National Nature Reserves by 2027.

Together these sites form an ecological network that links two internationally important upland habitats within the South Pennines Special Protection Area (SPA) and Special Area of Conservation (SAC). All sites are owned and managed by Bradford Council