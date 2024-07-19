Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Brothers banned from business ownership over multi-million pound tax evasion
Two businessmen from Yorkshire have been sentenced for tax evasion of over £3.2 million, after they set up offshore companies to hide large profits from a land sale.
Brothers Michael Hirst, 54, from Wakefield, and Stephen Hirst, 61, from Bridlington, both pleaded guilty to cheating the public revenue and were sentenced yesterday at Leeds Crown Court.
Both men have been disqualified from acting as a company director for eight years. Additionally, they were both jailed for two years with the sentence suspended for two years and, as a condition of the sentence, the Judge ordered Stephen Hirst to pay a fine of £12,000 and Michael Hirst a fine of £8,000.
The prosecution showed that the evasion of tax was planned over many years. In August 1999, a company owned by the brothers called ‘Heritage Holdings Limited’ bought land on Park Drive in Wakefield for just over £700,000.
The brothers split the Park Drive land into four parts and sold some of the land, for a lot less than it was worth, to a second company ‘TIMS Investments Ltd’, which was registered in Gibraltar but run by the defendants from the UK. They also set up another company of the same name in the British Virgin Islands.
In March 2007, the land was sold for over £10 million after planning permission was granted. This should have generated a tax liability of over £3.2 million, however the brothers did not declare this to HMRC, and used their offshore businesses to hide the profits.
When HMRC began make enquiries, both men were given a chance to declare any tax liability. Instead, they complicated the investigation by failing to declare any association with their offshore companies in statements to HMRC.
Michael Hirst and Stephen Hirst pleaded guilty to cheating the public revenue on 18 July 2023 at Leeds Crown Court. At the defence request, sentencing was deferred by the court for a total of 12 months, to enable the brothers to voluntarily pay both the tax owed and the prosecution costs of bringing the case to court. The tax and prosecution costs have now been repaid.
Andrew Fox from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The defendants dishonestly manipulated the system and made every attempt to evade their tax liabilities.
“The amount of unpaid tax was substantial, and involved millions of pounds that should rightly have been paid into the public purse. We are pleased to have secured justice and the repayment of the tax.”
“Our specialist prosecutors will continue to work closely with investigators such as HMRC to prosecute cases of tax fraud and bring perpetrators to justice.”
Zoe Gascoyne, Deputy Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Stephen and Michael Hirst had numerous opportunities to be honest about their tax affairs.
“Instead, they lied about the network of firms and ownership structures they had set up to commit fraud and have ended up with criminal convictions.
“We are pleased to have recovered every penny of the money they stole, which will now be used on the public services we all rely on.
“We continue to work tirelessly to ensure the tax system is fair to all and this case shows once again that we will work with international partners to ensure a level playing for all taxpayers.”
Notes to editors
Andrew Fox is a Unit Head for the CPS Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate
Michael Hirst, 27.03.69, pleaded guilty to cheating the public revenue and was jailed for two years, with the sentence suspended for two years
Stephen Hirst, 04.05.62, pleaded guilty to cheating the public revenue and was jailed for two years, with the sentence suspended for two years.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/brothers-banned-business-ownership-over-multi-million-pound-tax-evasion
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Businessman found guilty of Government backed COVID 19 bounce back loan fraud19/07/2024 15:05:00
An entrepreneur was convicted today (19 July 2024) of fraudulently obtaining a COVID-19 Bounce Bank Loans to a value of £50,000.
Crown Prosecution Service guidance aims to end misconception victims shouldn’t sit in public gallery after giving evidence17/07/2024 10:10:00
Victims of crime can watch the rest of a trial after they have given evidence without fearing they will negatively affect the outcome, the Crown Prosecution Service has reaffirmed.
Fraudster convicted for lying about qualifications to gain employment as senior nurse in neonatal unit17/07/2024 09:10:00
A woman who gave false information and lied about her qualifications when applying and interviewing for a job as a senior nurse at a Welsh neonatal unit has been found guilty today of fraud.
Antisemitic TikTok terrorist jailed for encouraging terrorism and sharing material16/07/2024 11:15:00
A terrorist who used social media platforms such as TikTok to encourage terrorism has been jailed for four years.
UPDATE: Life sentence for security guard who planned kidnap, rape and murder of Holly Willoughby12/07/2024 16:10:00
A security guard from Essex who kept thousands of images of Holly Willoughby has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 15-years for planning her kidnap, rape, and murder.
People smuggler gets nearly a year extra time in jail for failing to payback over £65,000 of criminal profits in the Essex lorry deaths case11/07/2024 15:20:00
Today (11 July 2024) at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court, Gheorghe Nica, 46, was ordered to serve a further eleven and half months imprisonment after failing to payback £65,157.65 which he was ordered to pay in a proceeds of crime confiscation hearing.
Drug dealer who sold deadly ‘weight loss pills’ pays back £23,000 in first Monero cryptocurrency payout11/07/2024 10:10:00
A British man convicted of selling a deadly substance that was falsely marketed as a ‘weight loss’ drug has been forced to hand over £23,000 that he made from his crime.
Operation Stovewood: Rotherham limousine driver guilty of sexually abusing young girls10/07/2024 13:10:00
A former limousine driver who systematically groomed and abused young girls in the Rotherham area over a decade, has today been convicted of child sex abuse offences.