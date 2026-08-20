Scottish Government
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BSE
A case of classical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) has been confirmed in a cow on a farm in Dumfries and Galloway.
Precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place on the offspring of the animal and its ‘cohort’ at the impacted premises. Further investigations to identify the origin of the disease are ongoing. This is standard procedure for a confirmed case of classical BSE.
The case was identified as a result of our routine though intensive BSE surveillance and stringent control measures that are in place. The animal did not enter the human food chain and Food Standards Scotland have confirmed there is no risk to human health as a result of this isolated case.
The owners of the affected animals are working with authorities on next steps.
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said:
"Following confirmation of a case of classical BSE in Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Government and other agencies acted swiftly and decisively to protect the agriculture sector.
"The fact we identified this isolated case so quickly is clear proof that our surveillance system for detecting this type of disease is working effectively.
"I want to thank the animal's owner for their diligence. Their swift action allowed us to identify and isolate the case immediately, minimising its impact on the wider industry."
Background
Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy
The Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA) is investigating the source of the disease.
All animals over four years of age that die on farm are routinely tested for BSE under Scotland’s comprehensive surveillance system. While the disease is not directly transmitted from animal to animal, its cohorts including offspring, have been traced and isolated, and will be destroyed in line with legal requirements.
In addition to the measures in place for fallen stock and animal feed, there is a strict control regime to protect consumers. This includes the removal of specified risk material such as the spinal column, brain and skull from carcasses destined for human consumption.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/bse-3/
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