BSL (Wales) Bill passed by the Senedd

The British Sign Language (Wales) Bill, brought forward by Mark Isherwood (Member in Charge of the Bill) has been passed by the Senedd on 11 March 2026.

The Bill aims to empower the British Sign Language (BSL) community and provide Wales with a significant opportunity to drive positive change.

The legislation establishes a new framework to promote and support the use of BSL in Wales. It places duties on Welsh Ministers to develop a National BSL Strategy, informed by a BSL adviser and an assisting panel, alongside BSL guidance. The guidance will set the direction for local BSL plans to be developed by the public bodies set out in the Bill.

The Bill was developed through close working with the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip. The Welsh Government supported the Bill at every stage of its passage through the Senedd and welcomes this significant piece of legislation. The Bill lays the foundations for improving outcomes for the BSL signing community across Wales. It recognises that promoting and facilitating the use of BSL in Wales is a shared responsibility across public services.

The legislation is a very important step towards creating a Wales that promotes, facilitates and values BSL as a vital part of Welsh society. Its provisions encourage greater understanding, visibility, and inclusion of BSL. This legislation supports the Welsh Government’s commitment to creating a fairer Wales.