BSR becomes standalone body in landmark step towards single construction regulator

The Building Safety Regulator will put residents at the heart of everything it does and promote higher standards and culture change in the built environment.

The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has today (27 January 2026) officially moved to a standalone organisation, paving the way for the creation of a single construction regulator - a key recommendation of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The move from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to an arm’s-length body under the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, represents a significant moment for the built environment.

Originally established in 2021 in response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy, BSR’s full powers came into force under the Building Safety Act 2022. Having benefitted from the expertise of the HSE to set up and establish the foundations required for a new regulator, today’s transition signals a renewed commitment to putting residents at the heart of everything BSR does.

As a new organisation, BSR will work towards establishing a single regulator by promoting competence and higher standards. It will drive the vital culture change required by everyone working in the built environment to support this government’s ambition to build more, safe homes, and remediate those which are unsafe.

The move to standalone status is underpinned by a significant ‘operational reset’ in BSR’s role as the building control authority for higher-risk buildings.

Following the introduction of its Innovation Unit and new efficiency measures, the regulator’s operational delivery is fast improving. This progress demonstrates a commitment to combine regulatory experience with industry knowledge to target guidance and education where it is needed most.

Lord Roe, Chair of BSR, said:

Today is a decisive and important step in strengthening building safety and a milestone that marks our evolution into a standalone regulator. While the creation of BSR in 2021 was a watershed moment, today is about looking forward to a single construction regulator that brings coherence to a once-fragmented system. We will know we are successful when residents acknowledge we have made the built environment safer. Today is about continuing to support homes being built safely while fulfilling our primary mission: ensuring we are all building better and living safer, together.

Charlie Pugsley, Acting Chief Executive Officer of BSR, said:

Today is a significant new chapter for BSR, with a clear signal that while we must continue to focus on improving our operational delivery for both new build homes and occupied HRBs, our mandate extends far beyond high-rise oversight to a broader responsibility for safety and standards across buildings in England. By driving professional competence and refining regulatory guidance, we can ensure a holistic approach that spans from initial design through to lifelong building management. Our commitment to robust enforcement and cultural transformation serves a single, vital purpose in 2026 and beyond - restoring resident confidence and trust in the built environment.

Samantha Dixon, Building Safety Minister said:

Everyone deserves to live in a safe home and we are determined to deliver lasting change to make this a reality. The Building Safety Regulator sits at the heart of this mission, and today launching a new body is an important step in realising sector wide reform. I look forward to working with the new leadership team on our journey towards the Single Construction Regulator.

Mark Reynolds, Executive Chair of Mace Group and Chair of the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) said:

Over the last twelve months we’ve seen a very tangible shift in how BSR has worked with the Construction Leadership Council and developers across the country, and the result has been a more effective process, enabling safer buildings to be commissioned and delivered faster. The UK needs confidence that the construction industry, the regulator and government are all working together to deliver new and safe housing at scale – and I believe this moment marks a major step forward on that journey. As an independent body and working under the leadership of Charlie and Andy I have no doubt we’ll see more positive progress during 2026.

