BTP officer facing assault charges
A British Transport Police (BTP) officer will appear in court this week on assault charges following an ongoing investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
PC Kerry Reynolds, aged 45, will be appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (22 August) on charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault.
The charges relate to an incident in January 2023 where a 17-year-old boy was injured after he was arrested by BTP officers at Barons Court station for a public order offence. It is alleged that the child was struck in the face by PC Reynolds.
Our investigation began following a referral from BTP in March, after the force received a complaint from a person representing the child.
As part of our ongoing investigation we made a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service in July, which authorised the charges.
