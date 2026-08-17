Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service praised for improvements

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has shown clear improvement since its last inspection, the fire inspectorate has said.

Get the report : Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2025–2027: Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s performance across ten areas and found the service was good in six areas and adequate in four areas.

HMICFRS found the service has made progress since the last inspection in 2023, supported by establishing a good internal governance model, which provides appropriate, timely and accurate oversight and scrutiny of its performance.

Inspectors were consistently told by staff that the new chief fire officer and restructuring of the senior leadership team had helped improve the service’s culture. Inspectors also found senior leaders are more visible and they act as role models, and that financial and workforce plans are consistent with risks and priorities identified in the new community risk management plan.

However, the inspectorate also found the service needs to improve how it gathers learning from all operational incidents to continually and effectively provide a good response to the public. There are also some changes that aren’t fully established yet, such as the development of the on-call improvement programme and maintaining a focus on risk and productivity in protection despite potential resourcing challenges.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services Roy Wilsher OBE QFSM said:

“I am pleased with the performance of Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks. “The service has worked hard to make progress since our inspection in 2023 and shows clear improvement. This has been underpinned by a robust governance structure, stable and self-aware leadership, and improved data and intelligence to support decision-making at all levels. “However, the service needs to improve further in some areas to provide a consistently good service. For example, it should gather learning from all operational incidents and complete debriefs consistently. “Overall, I commend the service on the changes it has made and expect it to continue working to resolve the further areas for improvement we have identified.”

Get the report : Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2025–2027: Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

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