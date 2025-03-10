HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service removed from enhanced monitoring
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the fire inspectorate.
Get the letter : Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service: Return to default phase of monitoring
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all fire and rescue services in England.
The monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage. All fire and rescue services are in routine monitoring under the Scan stage by default. But they may be escalated to enhanced monitoring under the Engage stage if they are not effectively addressing the inspectorate’s concerns.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was moved into Engage in November 2023.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Fire & Rescue Services, Sir Andy Cooke, has decided to remove Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service from Engage because it has made good progress against two causes of concern, including:
- improving how its teams prioritise risk. It has taken action to address the protection cause of concern and now prioritises premises most at risk of fire for a fire safety audit; and
- improving how it promotes equality, diversity and inclusion which staff felt had a positive effect on the service’s culture and working environment. It has recruited a people and culture officer and a director of people and organisational development. There has been an increase in the diversity of its latest firefighter recruitment.
Both causes of concern, on protection and equality, diversity and inclusion, have now been closed. Last November, the service’s cause of concern relating to prevention was also closed.
Each fire and rescue service is overseen by one of the HM Inspectors of Fire & Rescue Services. HM Inspector Roy Wilsher has responsibility for Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. He said:
“I am pleased with the progress that Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has made so far. Whilst there is still more to do, I have recommended removing the service from our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, and return it to routine monitoring.
“I am reassured by the plans Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has in place to continue making improvements. This decision is supported by the fact we have been able to close its causes of concern. We will continue to assess their progress to make sure the people of Buckinghamshire are getting the service they deserve from their fire and rescue service.”
