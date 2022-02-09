Welsh Government
Budding apprentices play crucial role at Wales-based brewery
Budweiser apprentices have met Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths and spoken about the benefits of embarking on an apprenticeship with the company.
On a visit to the Senedd during Apprenticeship Week Wales, 10 of the drinks brand’s apprentices discussed their work at the Magor site and their hopes for the future.
Apprenticeship Week Wales is a celebration of the hard work and dedication of apprentices and the support and commitment shown by their employers.
Earlier this week, the Welsh Government announced it is investing £366m over the next three years to deliver 125,000 all-age apprenticeships throughout Wales during this term of government. A key commitment in its Programme for Government.
This investment will support the Welsh Government’s pledge to ensure at least 90% of 16-24 year olds in Wales will be in education, employment, or training by 2050, and to eradicate the gap between the employment rate in Wales and the UK by 2050.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:
It has been great to meet with apprentices from Budweiser Brewing Group’s Magor site and to hear their enthusiasm and dedication to realise their potential through their apprenticeships.
The food and drink industry is vital to the Welsh economy and our ambition is to grow the value of the sector to £8.5bn by 2025. Apprenticeships have a crucial role in helping us achieve this and provide people of all ages with new and exciting opportunities to learn and earn a wage at the same time.
I recently launched the new Food Workforce Wales campaign. The campaign is designed to promote the variety of roles within the sector, including apprenticeships, and I know Budweiser are supporting this drive.
I wish each and every apprentice at Budweiser Brewing Group the very best now and for the future.
Budweiser Brewing Group Apprentice, Benjamin James said:
It is so exciting to be a part of Budweiser Brewing Group’s apprenticeship scheme, and I feel proud of the fact that we will become the next generation of skilled workers to help shape the future of our industry.
Budweiser Brewing Group’s Magor Brewery Manager, Lloyd Manship said:
Having started as an apprentice at the Magor brewery in 1999, this programme is very special to me.
This was a great opportunity for the Minister to meet our apprentices and hear about all the exciting work they’re undertaking at the brewery. We know that people are our greatest strength and we’re passionate about bringing ambitious people on board who can grow and develop their careers with us.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/budding-apprentices-play-crucial-role-wales-based-brewery
