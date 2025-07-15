Budding medics ‘prescribed’ a three-day medical residential

Seventy budding medics and dentists this week got the opportunity to gain hands-on experience by attending a three-day immersive and unique study experience at the Seren Academy’s third medical residential with Cardiff University.

The residential aims to provide year 12 Seren learners from across Wales with the opportunity to gain hands on experience of what it’s like to study medicine or dentistry at university, attend practical clinical sessions and interactive lectures, learn from practicing doctors/dentists and experts in the field, and live on campus like a real undergraduate student.

Seren aims to ignite the brightest learners' curiosity and motivation for their learning, empower them to make informed choices about their future educational pathways, and advance their ability to reach their potential by providing the right support to enter the best universities.

The fictional “Hope Hospital” is a highlight for many learners as they gain practical experience taking clinical history to aid diagnosis and have hands on experiences of treatments, which includes assisting George the robotic patient.

Thirteen current medical and dental student ambassadors will lead small groups around the sessions, sharing insights into their academic journey. Many of these student ambassadors are Seren Academy alumni.

Louisa, a full-time medical student at Cardiff University and a Seren Alumni, recently said:

I always wanted to study medicine at Oxford, but after attending the Seren residential there, I realised it wasn’t the right fit for me. Through my Seren journey, I discovered Cardiff University, which had the world-class facilities and academic programme I was looking for. What attracted me to study in Cardiff over other medical schools was that their style of learning suited me, and the opportunity for early clinical contact with placement opportunities in every area of Wales not just one city. Seren provided me with the knowledge, experiences, and opportunities to make an informed decision about my higher education journey, and also helped me develop the skills needed to navigate a competitive application process.

Minister for Higher and Further Education, Vikki Howells recently said: