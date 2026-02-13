Friday 13 Feb 2026 @ 12:10
Scottish Government
Budget agreement secured

New funding for social care, hospices and non-domestic rates relief.

The Finance Secretary has welcomed Scottish Liberal Democrats support for the Scottish Government’s 2026-27 Budget.

Investment will be brought forward to update the Budget in a number of areas, including:

  • A further £2.9 million for the hospice sector, to delivery pay parity for staff with the NHS Agenda for Change
  • An additional £20 million to the Local Government Settlement for social care – which can be used towards funding the Real Living wage for adult and childcare sectors
  • Further strengthening the non-domestic rates package for licensed hospitality and music venues, meaning rates relief for eligible premises liable for the basic and intermediate property rates will rise to 40% for the next three years, subject to a £110,000 cap per business

Ms Robison said:

“This Budget and our wider spending plans are focused on the priorities of the people of Scotland - ramping up cost of living support, driving further improvements in the NHS and supporting our landmark efforts to eradicate child poverty.  

“We have been clear that we would seek to work constructively to deliver on these priorities and the Liberal Democrats have engaged in our discussions in a positive manner throughout the Budget process. There are a range of areas where we share priorities and have acted upon – such as the college sector, hospices, and social care. With that agreement now in place to secure a majority in parliament in support of the Bill, I am confident we will make lives better for people in Scotland.”

Background

Budget Bill

Channel website: https://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/budget-agreement-secured/

