Welsh Government
|Printable version
Budget agreement secures extra £100m for public services
Social care, childcare and local councils are set to benefit from more than £100 million in extra funding secured through a budget agreement.
The details of the agreement, between the Welsh Government and Jane Dodds MS, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, can be revealed today as the Welsh Government publishes its Final Budget 2025-2026 in the Senedd.
Key elements of the budget agreement include:
- An extra £30 million for childcare, which will ensure funding for the Flying Start programme to deliver childcare to two-year-olds across Wales. The hourly rate will also be increased to £6.40 an hour to further support childcare providers.
- £30 million more for social care to target delayed hospital discharges and provide more care and support in local communities to prevent people being admitted to hospital unnecessarily.
- A guaranteed 3.8% funding floor for all local authorities, costing £8.24 million. This will increase funding available to 9 local authorities – Monmouthshire, Powys, Gwynedd, Vale of Glamorgan, Flintshire, Pembrokeshire, Ynys Mon Ceredigion and Conwy.
The agreement includes a commitment to move to ban greyhound racing in Wales. And it includes further funding for local government:
- £5 million to improve playgrounds and play facilities for children.
- An extra £5 million to support leisure centres to be more energy efficient.
For transport:
- £15 million to fund a pilot scheme for young people aged 21 and under to pay only £1 for a single bus fare in Wales.
- Extra support to create a £120 million local authority road and pavement repair scheme.
- Funding to restore the fifth train service on the Heart of Wales line.
- £500,000 capital funding to improve toilets on main roads across Wales.
For environment and rural affairs:
- £5 million extra to tackle water pollution in our rivers and seas.
- An extra £10 million for rural investment schemes.
The agreement also includes funding for feasibility studies to support the development of the Wyeside Arts Centre, in Builth Wells; the North Powys Wellbeing Campus, in Newtown; safety measures at the Pont y Bat junction on the A470 and the refurbishment of Brynamman Lido.
Cabinet Secretary for Finance Mark Drakeford said:
This agreement demonstrates what can be achieved when the Welsh Government and Members of the Senedd work together constructively on areas where we have common ground. The additional investment will make a real difference to communities across Wales, particularly in rural areas.
Taken together with the extra £1.5 billion announced in our Draft Budget, this is a positive package of additional funding for every part of Wales, which will have a significant impact on our public services.
Jane Dodds MS, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said:
This agreement is a positive step in making Wales the fairer and more prosperous country I want it to be.
I’m delighted we have secured funds needed to deliver my party’s key priorities of improving social care, increasing quality childcare, tackling water pollution, improving roads and public transport and protecting vital council run services.
I’m really pleased the Welsh Government is taking this step to offer universal free childcare to families with children aged two to four across Wales. This is important to tackle child poverty and to help parents get in to work to help with the cost-of-living crisis.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/budget-agreement-secures-extra-100-million-for-public-services
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Health Secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: December and January 202520/02/2025 14:05:00
Health Secretary has responded to latest NHS Wales performance data: December and January 2025.
New Governance handbook published to assist National Park Authority members20/02/2025 11:05:00
Enabling National Park Authorities (NPAs) to make effective decisions as they balance the interests of nature, local communities and visitors.
Report on supporting Welsh speaking communities welcomed19/02/2025 15:15:00
The report explores how town and country planning can have an impact on the language.
Have your say on improving transport in your area19/02/2025 14:15:00
People will have the chance to have their say on regional transport spending under new plans being set out.
Stars align as Wales leads the UK in dark skies protection19/02/2025 13:15:00
Wales will this week become the first UK nation to introduce national good practice guidance to help protect its dark skies.
Wales moves to ban greyhound racing19/02/2025 10:15:00
Yesterday [Tuesday, 18 February] the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has said that now is the right time to move to ban greyhound racing in Wales.
£19 million to support the higher education sector18/02/2025 14:05:00
Universities in Wales will be supported by investment of £18.5 million to help them address the challenges facing the higher education sector, and a further £500,000 to support international recruitment and promotion.
Meet the organisation turning surplus food into support for those in need18/02/2025 09:05:00
Every year around 400,000 tonnes of food goes to waste in Wales and, if just one per cent of that was saved, it could be used to provide more than nine million meals.
Additional funding to help those through difficult times17/02/2025 14:05:00
An extra £3m is being invested in bereavement services across Wales to help ensure everyone can access the support they need, when they need it.