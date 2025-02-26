Scottish Government
|Printable version
Budget Bill passed
Parliament approves spending plans.
The 2025-26 Scottish Budget has been approved by Parliament, including £21.7 billion for health & social care and more than £15 billion for local councils, alongside social security measures supporting an estimated two million people.
The Budget invests:
- £21.7 billion in health and social care services, including almost £200 million to cut waiting times and help reduce delayed discharge
- £6.9 billion in social security, expected to support around two million people in 2025‑26
- £4.9 billion in climate-positive investment
- more than £7 billion for infrastructure
- more than £2 billion for colleges, universities and the wider skills system
- an additional £25 million to support the Grangemouth Industrial Cluster, taking total investment to almost £90 million
Finance Secretary Shona Robison said:
“I am pleased that Parliament has approved the Scottish Government’s Budget – confirming plans to invest in public services, lift children out of poverty, act in the face of the climate emergency and support jobs and economic growth.
“This is a Budget by Scotland for Scotland. It includes record NHS investment, social security spending to put money in the pockets of low income families and action to effectively scrap the two-child benefit cap next year. We are delivering a universal winter heating payment for the elderly, providing record funding for local government and increasing investment in affordable housing.
“This Budget has been developed through effective engagement and negotiation across Parliament to build broad support. It is through this compromise that we are delivering spending plans that will most effectively strengthen services and support Scotland’s communities.”
Background
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/budget-bill-passed/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
First Minister to convene gathering on democracy and respect26/02/2025 15:10:00
A new initiative to unite Scotland together against extremism.
Monthly GDP Estimates for December26/02/2025 13:10:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Secure Care Statistics: 2023-2426/02/2025 10:05:00
Secure Care Statistics for the period from 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2024 were yesterday published.
School leaver attainment and destinations25/02/2025 15:05:00
Statistics have been released today on the destinations and attainment of 2023-24 leavers from Scotland’s publicly funded schools.
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending December 202425/02/2025 13:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending December 2024.
Securing Grangemouth’s future25/02/2025 10:05:00
First Minister writes to Scottish Labour Party Leader.
Media reporting of child homicide victims24/02/2025 15:05:00
Work to begin with stakeholders on non-legislative measures following consultation.
Full report of the year 2 process and impact evaluation of the Whole Family Wellbeing Funding (WFWF).24/02/2025 12:05:00
In September 2023, the Scottish Government commissioned IFF Research (an independent research and evaluation agency) to undertake a process and impact evaluation of the Whole Family Wellbeing Funding (WFWF) during its second year (2023-2024). See Annex 3 for a glossary of terms.
Just Transition: A Draft Just Transition Plan for Transport in Scotland24/02/2025 10:05:00
This draft plan identifies the key challenges and opportunities that the transport sector faces in making a just transition to net zero. We are seeking views as part of a public consultation, which will run until 19th May 2025.