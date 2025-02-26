Budget Bill passed

Parliament approves spending plans.

The 2025-26 Scottish Budget has been approved by Parliament, including £21.7 billion for health & social care and more than £15 billion for local councils, alongside social security measures supporting an estimated two million people.

The Budget invests:

£21.7 billion in health and social care services, including almost £200 million to cut waiting times and help reduce delayed discharge

£6.9 billion in social security, expected to support around two million people in 2025‑26

£4.9 billion in climate-positive investment

more than £7 billion for infrastructure

more than £2 billion for colleges, universities and the wider skills system

an additional £25 million to support the Grangemouth Industrial Cluster, taking total investment to almost £90 million

Finance Secretary Shona Robison said:

“I am pleased that Parliament has approved the Scottish Government’s Budget – confirming plans to invest in public services, lift children out of poverty, act in the face of the climate emergency and support jobs and economic growth.

“This is a Budget by Scotland for Scotland. It includes record NHS investment, social security spending to put money in the pockets of low income families and action to effectively scrap the two-child benefit cap next year. We are delivering a universal winter heating payment for the elderly, providing record funding for local government and increasing investment in affordable housing.

“This Budget has been developed through effective engagement and negotiation across Parliament to build broad support. It is through this compromise that we are delivering spending plans that will most effectively strengthen services and support Scotland’s communities.”

