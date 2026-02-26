Scottish Government
Budget Bill passed
Spending plans vote.
Parliament has approved the 2026-27 Scottish Budget, including a record £22.5 billion for health and social care and enhanced cost of living support.
The Budget Bill sets out funding of almost £68 billion with investment in Scotland’s infrastructure, direct support for household budgets and extra help for families.
The spending plans include:
- continued investment in cost of living measures, including free prescriptions, free eye examinations, removal of peak rail fares on Scotrail – and freezing of remaining Scotrail fares
- free tuition fees for young Scots, free school meals for thousands of children, including all pupils in P1 to P5, and free bus travel for under-22s and over-60s
- an increase in the Scottish Child Payment and, from 2027-28, a premium payment of £40 per week for eligible children under 12 months
- an almost £15.7 billion record settlement for local government to support the services communities rely on including social care and education
- significant extra funding for universities and colleges, more than £5 billion to tackle the climate emergency and £4.3 billion transport funding
- record investment of £926 million for affordable housing supply, record funding for police and fire services and an additional £10 million investment in community justice services
Finance Secretary Shona Robison said:
“The Scottish Government’s Budget delivers for the people of Scotland – strengthening our NHS and providing real, practical support with the cost of living.
“It will improve access to healthcare, including funding for a network of 16 walk-in GP clinics open seven days per week, and builds on our game-changing work to eradicate child poverty, with an increase in the Scottish Child Payment.
“This Budget demonstrates our determination to improve lives across Scotland, and our plans mean that 55% of taxpayers can expect to pay less income tax than in the rest of the UK.”
Background
Speaking in parliament, the Finance Secretary also announced the Scottish Budget 2026-27 will provide a 5% uplift to the Delivering Equally Safe Fund – equating to almost £1.1 million additional funding per year for work to prevent and eradicate violence against women and girls.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/budget-bill-passed-2/
