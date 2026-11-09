Budget Bytes: AI

As part of our Budget Bytes series, Kir here to give you the TL;DR on what you might have missed on all things AI pre-, during, and post-Budget. It was quite a meaty, and interesting group of things funded – almost fully designed to match the changing and more pragmatic narratives around AI as a technology and sub-sector. I’ll do my best to make this quick, punchy, and just a teensy bit of cheek. If you want the full picture, our wider analysis of the Budget is here .

What did Government announce?

By the end, Government’s autumn 2026 AI package was £700m+ distributed across three big pillars; AI security, Sovereign AI, and AI for good growth. Together, the ambition is clearly to make the UK a serious player with security, capability, and responsible adoption.

Highlights from Budget include…

£415m+ for AI security initiatives:

£165m for a new National AI Biosecurity Initiative, including £100m for a new AI Biosecurity Lab;

(This also gets up to £200m in AI model credits and access from OpenAI and Anthropic – not a bad birthday zero present);

Another £120m for the AI Security Institute (AISI);

£60m for the first phase of a National Cyber Shield; and,

£70m for a new National Exposure and Real-Time Vulnerability Centre.

£140m for Sovereign AI and some for related initiatives:

£60m for the Sovereign AI Fund to focus on physical and industrial AI; and

£80m for R&D procurement to help British companies develop solutions to government challenges.

£18-20m for an Advanced Chip Design Academy.

£120m+ for AI for growth in every postcode:

£30m for local AI partnerships with Mayoral Strategic Authorities (West Yorkshire Combined Authority, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, and York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority);

£15m for an AI Challenge Prize focused initially on healthcare;

Another £23m for the AI Economics Institute;

£60m for an AI Pathfinder Fund; and,

A new NCSC AI Cyber Security Centre of Excellence in Manchester.

What is techUK happy with?

We’re quite chuffed on a few things as some of our asks on behalf of industry have been allocated funding and strategy.

Greater AISI funding was in our Budget Submission, so consider this a welcome win. (It’s one of Britain's most credible contributions to the international AI ecosystem, and a genuine source of technical expertise and influence. So think more credibility on the global stage when it comes to the security and resilience conversations currently plaguing feeds or physical papers.)

More money to the R&D Procurement Scheme with Sovereign AI is more money behind a demand-side mechanism designed to help SMEs and scaleups. (We called for this in our Budget Submission too! We firmly believe a persistent barrier for firms attempting to access government procurement is the contract design itself. We also believe that schemes like this should judge firms on what they build, employ and invest in the UK. Think British outcomes, not British origins).

More investment is going to where the UK leads, or frankly has to lead moving forward. (Our budget submission named areas of strategic importance like chip design, quantum, cyber, and AI security. This budget provides new money on AI security and cyber, funding for skills in chip design, and repackages existing money for quantum).

What else does techUK think about the package?

This is building foundations for 2027, for sure. We welcome the AI Economics Institute funding, and further establishment of the initiative. We think having a specialised, technical initiative and outfit to focus on AI biosecurity ensures that the UK has the specialised technical talent it needs for such an initiative. (AI biosecurity is a very specific field, with very specific risks, and very specific but widely applicable dangers.)

On Sovereign AI, the money is modest by global AI investment standards. The interesting bit is whether Sovereign AI can use it to offer British start-ups and scale-ups something genuinely different – strategic investment, access to government procurement, and a route from successful pilots to actual contracts.

On the mayoral partnerships, £30m split across three MSAs won’t move adoption rates on its own. But if they produce pilots other areas can copy, they’ll punch well above their weight. All three sit in Yorkshire, so those pilots need to be built to travel from day one. They’ll also need to sit inside a coherent national framework, so firms working across several regions don’t meet a different offer in each.

And follow the money. None of the £128m in the growth pillar appears to offset what firms pay upfront to adopt AI. £60m goes to cross-government work through the Pathfinder Fund, £30m to local partnerships through MSAs, £23m to the AI Economics Institute, and the £15m Challenge Prize rewards solutions to public service problems, starting with the NHS. techUK and Public First polling in March 2026 found high upfront costs among the top barriers to adoption for firms of all sizes. Nothing in this pillar addresses that directly.

What next (for techUK)?

I am so happy to preview what I’m currently thinking about as next steps for techUK. Shout if you think they make sense, or if they need revision.