WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Budget: LGA statement on two-child benefit cap lift
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the two-child benefit cap lift
"Councils want to work with government to reduce child poverty and are pleased to see action that supports families who are working hard but still struggling to make ends meet.
“Government forecasts that this will help to lift around 500,000 children out of poverty and ease pressures on many lower-income parents, enabling them to work in order to provide for their children.
“In order to tackle all poverty at its roots, we also need sustainable support for employment, education, housing, social care and health. This will create better conditions for opportunity and ensure that parents who can progress in work or increase their hours receive the support they need.”
Notes to Editors
Consensus could not be reached within the Local Government Association on this position. In line with the LGA's governance framework, this position therefore reflects a majority view of the LGA's political leadership.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to the Autumn Budget28/11/2025 11:15:00
Health leaders across the UK understand the pressure on public finances and don't take for granted the NHS is being prioritised over other areas.
CIPD - Budget raises employment costs but fails to provide clear plan to boost productivity and jobs growth across the economy28/11/2025 09:15:00
The CIPD responds to the Chancellor's Budget, saying that there is no coherent plan from the Government on how it will work with employers to boost productivity
UK Space Agency - Growth and security at the forefront in UK funding boost for European Space Agency27/11/2025 17:15:00
The UK’s economy and security will benefit from a new £1.7 billion investment package in European Space Agency (ESA) programmes.
CBI - UK and Japan business leaders: “openness is a strategic imperative”27/11/2025 17:10:00
Against a backdrop of intense global uncertainty, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and its Japanese sister federation, Keidanren, convened senior business leaders from across the United Kingdom and Japan today (27 November) to signal their shared commitment to open markets and a rules-based international order.
Budget will deliver “urgent relief” for millions of families and help rebuild public services27/11/2025 12:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the Budget.
LGA - High value council tax surcharge27/11/2025 10:25:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Resources Committee at the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to the high value tax surcharge
LGA response - New survey revealing high-cost social care packages for young people surge by almost a third in a single year26/11/2025 16:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services annual Autumn Survey
Rupert Soames address to CBI Annual Conference 202526/11/2025 12:15:00
Rupert Soames recent (24 November 2025) address to CBI Annual Conference 2025.
Steepest fall in retail sentiment in 17 years - CBI Distributive Trades Survey26/11/2025 10:15:10
Sentiment amongst retailers fell at the sharpest rate in 17 years, with a growing share of firms expecting their business situation to deteriorate over the coming quarter – according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey.
TUC - More than half of young people say there is not enough support to land decent entry-level jobs25/11/2025 12:15:00
New polling published by the TUC shows more than half (56%) of young people do not feel there is currently enough state support to help them get paid entry-level jobs with training and opportunities for progression.