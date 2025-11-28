Budget: LGA statement on two-child benefit cap lift

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the two-child benefit cap lift

"Councils want to work with government to reduce child poverty and are pleased to see action that supports families who are working hard but still struggling to make ends meet.

“Government forecasts that this will help to lift around 500,000 children out of poverty and ease pressures on many lower-income parents, enabling them to work in order to provide for their children.

“In order to tackle all poverty at its roots, we also need sustainable support for employment, education, housing, social care and health. This will create better conditions for opportunity and ensure that parents who can progress in work or increase their hours receive the support they need.”

Notes to Editors

Consensus could not be reached within the Local Government Association on this position. In line with the LGA's governance framework, this position therefore reflects a majority view of the LGA's political leadership.