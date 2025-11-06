Budget must be “ambitious for Britain” and deliver fair taxes - TUC

Commenting on Rachel Reeves’ pre-Budget speech (Tuesday), TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

“After more than a decade of Conservative neglect, the country is crying out for change – living standards have seen historic falls and our schools, NHS and local services have been decimated.

“Fourteen years of Tory damage can’t be fixed overnight. It takes years of sustained investment.

“So the Chancellor is absolutely right to focus on the improving the cost of living and rebuilding services, and to recognise the need to repair years of failure on infrastructure investment.

“That’s why this Budget must be ambitious for Britain. And it must deliver fair taxes to fund the public services that working people need. It’s time those with the broadest shoulders paid their fair share – whether it’s the wealthiest, banks or gambling companies.

“This is not only the right thing to do – it’s popular across the political spectrum, including with Reform leaning voters.

“People have had it with a system where those with the broadest shoulders don’t pull their weight.”