Budget must be “ambitious for Britain” and deliver fair taxes - TUC
Commenting on Rachel Reeves’ pre-Budget speech (Tuesday), TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“After more than a decade of Conservative neglect, the country is crying out for change – living standards have seen historic falls and our schools, NHS and local services have been decimated.
“Fourteen years of Tory damage can’t be fixed overnight. It takes years of sustained investment.
“So the Chancellor is absolutely right to focus on the improving the cost of living and rebuilding services, and to recognise the need to repair years of failure on infrastructure investment.
“That’s why this Budget must be ambitious for Britain. And it must deliver fair taxes to fund the public services that working people need. It’s time those with the broadest shoulders paid their fair share – whether it’s the wealthiest, banks or gambling companies.
“This is not only the right thing to do – it’s popular across the political spectrum, including with Reform leaning voters.
“People have had it with a system where those with the broadest shoulders don’t pull their weight.”
On speculation about tax increases at the Budget, Paul added:
“Before considering income tax rises for higher earners, the government must do much more to ensure that the wealthiest pay their fair share.
“That includes looking at increasing capital gains tax, upping the tax on gambling companies and making the banks pay a little bit more after they cashed in on eyewatering profits.
“That’s how you deliver a fair and progressive tax system where those with the broadest shoulders contribute more.”
Notes to Editors:
- TUC polling on tax: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/public-overwhelmingly-back-wealth-tax-package-fix-public-services-and-rebuild-britain-new-tuc
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
