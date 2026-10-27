Budget must boost rental supply to improve affordability and choice for tenants

The NRLA yesterday set out its views on how the Chancellor of the Exchequer can address the private rented sector's supply and affordability issues, ahead of the 2026 Budget on 28 October 2026.

With the rental market's supply crisis continuing to rage across the UK, the NRLA calls for the Chancellor to announce measures which will encourage much-needed investment in private rented accommodation from landlords.

The NRLA's statement also touches on how housing benefit rates need to be tackled urgently in order to help deal with the private rented sector's affordability problems.

Speaking ahead of Chancellor John Healey’s first Budget, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association yesterday said:

“As a former Housing Minister, the Chancellor knows full well the pressures facing tenants and the private rented sector. Wednesday’s Budget gives him the chance to tackle these issues head on and improve affordability and choice for renters. “The Budget needs to do more to boost the supply of homes to rent to give tenants greater choice about where they live. With an average of ten people chasing every available rental property, the tax system needs a fundamental overhaul to encourage long-term investment in vital new rental housing stock. “Alongside this, housing benefit rates need to change so they reflect rental prices as they are today. The Resolution Foundation has found that the gap between Local Housing Allowance rates and the lowest 30 per cent of rents is now at a record high. Unfreezing rates would provide vital support to more than 900,000 households, and this analysis shows that the overwhelming benefit would be felt by tenants rather than being absorbed through higher rents. “The Chancellor also needs to develop a bespoke package of support to help responsible landlords make the investments needed to meet the Government’s energy efficiency targets. With an October 2030 deadline, time is running out to ensure the necessary support is in place and deliver the improvements to rented homes we all want to see.”

Notes:

According to Rightmove, the average rental home received 10 enquiries, compared to the pre-pandemic level of 5. See details here .

According to a recent analysis by the Resolution Foundation , the average shortfall between Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates and the 30th percentile rent level has now reached an all-time high of 23.3% – equivalent to a £170 a month ‘affordability gap’ for a typical family in a two-bedroom home. It goes on to note:

“Without Government action, these shortfalls are set to rise further and reach an estimated 32 per cent by 2029-30, equivalent to £235 a month for a typical family in a two-bedroom home, way beyond the point at which previous governments have intervened. “Instead of leaving low-income households to plug this growing affordability gap, the Government should use next week’s Budget to recommit to the annual re-linking of LHA support to the 30th percentile of local rent. Restoring the link between local rents and support would help over 900,000 households at a cost of £2.3 billion by the end of the Parliament and can be funded, if necessary, within the Universal Credit budget by increasing the taper rate. “Previous Resolution Foundation research has shown that when the Government last raised LHA support, it was private tenants, not landlords, who overwhelmingly reaped the benefits – with just 10p in every pound of extra LHA support showing up as higher rents at the bottom of the market. “The same research found that in 2024-25, over half (58 per cent) of working-age adults in private renting families on housing support were in material deprivation, with one-in-five unable to afford to keep their homes warm – the Foundation notes that any savings on rent would likely be used to relieve other essential needs.”