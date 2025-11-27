Budget package deeply regressive for private renters

The Budget will hit low-income renters hardest as they face a combination of rent increases and frozen housing benefit rates.

This comes despite the Chancellor arguing that she was tackling the cost of living.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has made clear that increasing income tax in property income will result in higher rents. An initial analysis by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) suggests this could see rents rise by £20-25 per month on a typical private rental property, rising to more than £40 per month in London.

Alongside this, the Work and Pensions Secretary, yesterday confirmed that housing benefit rates will remain frozen for a second year in a row in 2026/27. This will affect almost 1.7 million private rented households across the country in receipt of housing cost support.

Government data has previously shown that, as of August this year, 53 per cent of this group had a gap between their housing benefit payment and their monthly rents. This is set to rise as a result of higher taxes leading to higher rents.

Just last week the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned that the ongoing freezing on housing benefit rates was widening disparities for low-income renters. An unprecedented coalition of 40 organisations representing landlords, tenants, homeless charities, advice services and local authorities have also called for housing benefit rates to be unfrozen.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“It beggars belief that the Government thinks it is helping renters. “Piling on further tax rises that will drive up rents, whilst keeping housing benefit rates frozen, is a one-way street to hitting low-income tenants the hardest. “This can only be described as a deeply regressive package that will make life more difficult for renters across the country.”

