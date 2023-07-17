Scottish Government
Budget - Provisional Outturn 2022-2023: briefing note
The 2022-2023 Provisional Outturn briefing note provides further supporting information to the Provisional Outturn statement 2022-2023 delivered by the Minister for Community Wealth and Public Finance on 15 June 2023.
1. The 2022-23 provisional HM Treasury fiscal outturn is £46.9 billion against a fiscal budget of £47.1 billion. The remaining funding of £244 million (which represents 0.5% of the total budget) has been carried forward within the Scotland Reserve, table 1 provides further detail.
2. The majority of this carry forward was anticipated and is already included in 2023-24 funding plans, specifically:
- £39 million anticipated within the 2023-24 Budget (published in December 2022); and
- £115 million of additional funding announced (at stage 3 of the Budget Bill on 21 February 2023) by the Deputy First Minister to further support Local Government, Creative Scotland and the inter-island ferry network.
An element of our budget allocation from HM Treasury is non-cash, which is used for accounting adjustments, predominantly depreciation. This underspend is £984 million. It is not possible to use this ring-fenced non-cash budget to support any day-to-day spending. Non-cash funding does not flow to the Scotland Reserve and is not included in our headline provisional outturn results.
Table 1: 2022-23 Provisional Outturn HM Treasury Budget Variances by Portfolio
|2022-23 Provisional Outturn Fiscal Variances by Portfolio – HM Treasury Controls
|Portfolio
|Resource
|Capital
|FTs
|Total
|Non-Cash
|Total
|£m
|£m
|£m
|£m
|£m
|£m
|Finance and Economy
|12
|(26)
|(42)
|(56)
|(7)
|(63)
|Health and Social Care
|1
|(36)
|(2)
|(37)
|(3)
|(40)
|Education and Skills
|(94)
|(36)
|0
|(130)
|403
|273
|Net Zero Energy and Transport
|(33)
|(244)
|2
|(275)
|1
|(274)
|Constitution External Affairs and Culture
|(2)
|(4)
|0
|(6)
|1
|(5)
|Justice and Veterans
|(31)
|(1)
|0
|(32)
|0
|(32)
|Rural Affairs and Islands
|(5)
|(10)
|1
|(14)
|(2)
|(16)
|Social Justice Housing and Local Government
|52
|(5)
|(81)
|(34)
|(19)
|(53)
|Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Covid Recovery
|(5)
|4
|0
|(1)
|0
|(1)
|The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal
|(1)
|0
|0
|(1)
|0
|(1)
|Total Scottish Government
|(106)
|(358)
|(122)
|(586)
|374
|(212)
|Other Bodies within the Scottish Administration
|(7)
|2
|0
|(5)
|(6)
|(11)
|Total Scottish Administration
|(113)
|(356)
|(122)
|(591)
|368
|(223)
|Other Bodies funded directly from the Scottish Budget
|(2)
|0
|0
|(2)
|0
|(2)
|Total Scottish Budget
|(115)
|(356)
|(122)
|(593)
|368
|(225)
|Funding Adjustments*
|(65)
|331
|83
|349
|(1,352)
|(1,003)
|Provisional Outturn
|(180)
|(25)
|(39)
|(244)
|(984)
|(1,228)
* Funding adjustments relate to adjustments made after conclusion of the Spring Budget Review which are not included in portfolio allocations.
