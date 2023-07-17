Budget - Provisional Outturn 2022-2023: briefing note

The 2022-2023 Provisional Outturn briefing note provides further supporting information to the Provisional Outturn statement 2022-2023 delivered by the Minister for Community Wealth and Public Finance on 15 June 2023.

1. The 2022-23 provisional HM Treasury fiscal outturn is £46.9 billion against a fiscal budget of £47.1 billion. The remaining funding of £244 million (which represents 0.5% of the total budget) has been carried forward within the Scotland Reserve, table 1 provides further detail.

2. The majority of this carry forward was anticipated and is already included in 2023-24 funding plans, specifically:

£39 million anticipated within the 2023-24 Budget (published in December 2022); and

£115 million of additional funding announced (at stage 3 of the Budget Bill on 21 February 2023) by the Deputy First Minister to further support Local Government, Creative Scotland and the inter-island ferry network.

An element of our budget allocation from HM Treasury is non-cash, which is used for accounting adjustments, predominantly depreciation. This underspend is £984 million. It is not possible to use this ring-fenced non-cash budget to support any day-to-day spending. Non-cash funding does not flow to the Scotland Reserve and is not included in our headline provisional outturn results.

Table 1: 2022-23 Provisional Outturn HM Treasury Budget Variances by Portfolio

2022-23 Provisional Outturn Fiscal Variances by Portfolio – HM Treasury Controls Portfolio Resource Capital FTs Total Non-Cash Total £m £m £m £m £m £m Finance and Economy 12 (26) (42) (56) (7) (63) Health and Social Care 1 (36) (2) (37) (3) (40) Education and Skills (94) (36) 0 (130) 403 273 Net Zero Energy and Transport (33) (244) 2 (275) 1 (274) Constitution External Affairs and Culture (2) (4) 0 (6) 1 (5) Justice and Veterans (31) (1) 0 (32) 0 (32) Rural Affairs and Islands (5) (10) 1 (14) (2) (16) Social Justice Housing and Local Government 52 (5) (81) (34) (19) (53) Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Covid Recovery (5) 4 0 (1) 0 (1) The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal (1) 0 0 (1) 0 (1) Total Scottish Government (106) (358) (122) (586) 374 (212) Other Bodies within the Scottish Administration (7) 2 0 (5) (6) (11) Total Scottish Administration (113) (356) (122) (591) 368 (223) Other Bodies funded directly from the Scottish Budget (2) 0 0 (2) 0 (2) Total Scottish Budget (115) (356) (122) (593) 368 (225) Funding Adjustments* (65) 331 83 349 (1,352) (1,003) Provisional Outturn (180) (25) (39) (244) (984) (1,228)



* Funding adjustments relate to adjustments made after conclusion of the Spring Budget Review which are not included in portfolio allocations.

Click here for the full press release