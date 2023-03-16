BUDGET takes us nowhere near a high-wage high-skills economy

Commenting on the budget, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“The Chancellor spoke about a high-wage and high-skills economy but did nothing to deliver it. The UK is still in the longest pay squeeze for more than 200 years. And our public services are still run-down and understaffed.

“There is no plan to get wages rising across the economy. Real wages will not return to 2008 levels until 2026. And the elephant in the room is the lack of funding for our public services and the pay rises needed to recruit and retain nurses, carers and teachers.

“We need a fully-funded workforce plan across our public services to recruit and retain key workers. And we need an investment plan to rebuild services – from fixing school buildings that are falling apart to restoring public health services.”