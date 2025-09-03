HM Treasury
|Printable version
Budget to address economy that’s “not working well enough for working people”
Today (Wednesday 3 September), the Chancellor has confirmed that the date of the Budget will be Wednesday 26 November.
In a video message posted this morning, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said:
Britain’s economy isn’t broken. But I know it’s not working well enough for working people.
Bills are high. Getting ahead feels tougher. You put more in, get less out. That has to change.
We’ve got huge potential - world-leading brands, dynamic industries, brilliant universities, and a skilled workforce. We’re a global hub for trade.
Fixing the foundations has been my mission this past year.
We raised the minimum wage for three million people.
Cut NHS waiting lists.
Started tearing up planning rules to build 1.5 million new homes.
Promised billions more for the country’s infrastructure.
Secured trade deals with the US, India, and the EU.
And changed Treasury rules so investment reaches every part of the country.
But I’m not satisfied. There’s more to do.
Cost of living pressures are still real.
And we must bring inflation and borrowing costs down by keeping a tight grip on day to day spending through our non-negotiable fiscal rules.
It’s only by doing this can we afford to do the things we want to do.
If renewal is our mission and growth are our challenge. Investment and reform are our tools.
The tools to building an economy that works for you - and rewards you.
More pounds in your pocket. An NHS there when you need it. Opportunity for all.
Those are my priorities.
The priorities of the British people.
And it is what I am determined to deliver.
More information
- Watch the Chancellor’s announcement video.
- The Chancellor’s first job was to fix the foundations. That has meant backing working people with a National Living Wage rise benefiting three million workers, strengthening public services by starting to bring down NHS waiting lists, and unlocking growth through planning reform and an additional £120 billion investment in Britain’s infrastructure. At the same time, the Government has secured Britain’s place in the world with new trade deals with the US, India and the EU.
- Our stewardship of the economy has also helped the Bank of England cut interest rates five times, which means lower mortgage payments and cheaper borrowing for families and businesses. With the foundations repaired and stability restored, the next Budget will turn to the long-term reforms Britain needs to unlock growth and ensure it works for working people.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/budget-to-address-economy-thats-not-working-well-enough-for-working-people
Latest News from
HM Treasury
New EU deal to reduce pressure on food prices for supermarket shoppers29/08/2025 15:20:00
Shoppers in the North West to reap rewards of new UK/EU food deal which means supermarkets can slash costs – helping to keep the price of weekly shop down.
New EU deal to reduce pressure on food prices for supermarket shoppers28/08/2025 15:20:00
Shoppers in the North West to reap rewards of new UK/EU food deal which means supermarkets can slash costs – helping to keep the price of weekly shop down
Chancellor confirms landmark investment to fix the foundations for Northern Ireland’s future prosperity13/08/2025 11:10:00
£310 million in new funding for economic growth unveiled as part of Plan for Change.
£143 million funding to secure over 130 disused coal tips07/08/2025 11:10:00
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will outline how £143 million of UK Government funding will secure over 130 disused coal tips in Wales on a visit to Port Talbot today, Thursday 7 August.
Chancellor backs jobs boost in Scottish defence and energy sectors01/08/2025 16:10:00
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will outline how the Spending Review will give Scotland a jobs boost, as she visits RAF Lossiemouth and St Fergus Gas Plant today (1 August).
Chancellor pledges to unlock growth in Cornwall29/07/2025 15:20:00
Rachel Reeves confirms up to 1,300 jobs could be created following a £28.6 million National Wealth Fund investment to support the reopening of South Crofty Tin mine.
IMF supports growth agenda and fiscal framework25/07/2025 17:15:00
IMF endorses Plan for Change growth mission and fiscal reforms.
Scotland gets £66 million transport boost as part of record Spending Review settlement25/07/2025 16:15:00
Today (25 July) the Chancellor will visit Paisley to announce £66 million of investment in Scottish transport.