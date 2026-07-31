Budget to move “power and money out of Westminster, and into every postcode around Britain”.

Today (Friday 31 July), the Chancellor has confirmed that the date of the Budget will be Wednesday 28 October.

In a video message posted this afternoon, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey MP said:

This government is working fast to restore hope and back Britain’s communities.

In the past two weeks, we have begun to kickstart growth in every postcode.

We have backed British jobs, British skills and British businesses.

And we have provided just a bit of breathing-space for those families and businesses that feel so squeezed, that feel without hope.

Today, I’m confirming the date of my first Budget as Chancellor will be Wednesday 28th October.

This will be a Budget that moves money and power out of Westminster, and into every postcode around Britain.

It will be built on fiscal discipline.

It will meet our fiscal rules. It’ll give businesses and families some of the stability they need to plan for the future.

Now, let’s get on with the job.