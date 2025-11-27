Budget will deliver “urgent relief” for millions of families and help rebuild public services

Commenting on the Budget, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“The Chancellor has delivered urgent relief to millions of hard-pressed households up and down the country and helped to rebuild our public services.

“Bringing down energy bills and taking action to make work pay will make a real difference to people struggling to get by. Scrapping the two-child benefit cap will lift hundreds of thousands of kids out of poverty. And new investment in young people, our public services and infrastructure is much needed.

“The policy decisions announced today will disproportionately benefit those low and middle income households at the sharp end – and tax increases will fall on the wealthiest.

“Fourteen years of Conservative government took a wrecking ball to living standards – with pay packets squeezed, child poverty at crisis levels and vital public services left on their knees after years of cuts.

“This government is starting to turn the page on that failed Tory era.

“But fixing the mess that the Tories left will take time. We now need to see a relentless focus on affordability and making work pay beyond this Budget.

“That’s how you rebuild the country and show you’re on the side of working people.”