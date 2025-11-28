National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Budget will increase rents confirms Office for Budget Responsibility
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP, has delivered the 2025 Budget, which set out the Treasury’s plan of action for the coming year.
Among those announcements made recently in the House of Commons, according to the Chancellor’s Budget, the rate of income tax levied on property income will increase by two percentage points from April 2027.
Responding to the Budget, our Chief Executive Ben Beadle, recently said:
“Despite claims of tackling cost of living pressures, the Government is pursuing a policy that the Office Budget Responsibility has made clear will drive up rents.
“Almost one million new homes to rent are needed by 2031. But this Budget will clobber tenants with higher costs while doing nothing to improve access to the homes people need.”
Notes:
- Last year the then head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Paul Johnson, noted that: “The more harshly that landlords are taxed, the higher rents will be. One of the reasons that private rents have risen so much is that government policy has substantially increased tax payable by private landlords.”
- Savills forecasts that up to one million new homes for private rent will be needed by 2031 to meet growing demand.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/budget-will-increase-rents-confirms-office-for-budget-responsibility
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Budget package deeply regressive for private renters27/11/2025 14:15:00
The Budget will hit low-income renters hardest as they face a combination of rent increases and frozen housing benefit rates.
Rental tax hikes would damage growth and opportunity10/11/2025 11:10:00
Imposing further tax rises on the rental market would critically damage the Government’s ambitions for economic growth and social mobility.
Renters' Rights Act: Baroness Taylor addresses attendees at NRLA national conference07/11/2025 14:15:00
Baroness Taylor, the Government spokesperson for Housing in the House of Lords, addressed the conference via a pre-recorded statement, discussing the completion of the Renters’ Rights Act’s passage through Parliament.
Homeless data highlights risk to tenants of landlords selling up20/10/2025 10:10:00
New Government data continues to show that landlords selling up is the biggest single reason for tenants losing their homes and needing council support.
Short-term rental tax grabs 'economically damaging' warns leading economist16/10/2025 14:15:00
Speculated tax hikes on the private rented sector are “economically damaging” and based on a lack of understanding about investors according to a leading economist.
NRLA Partners with ArcAirTech to Support Landlords in Meeting New Housing Standards13/10/2025 09:20:00
The National Residential Landlords Association has announced a new partnership with ArcAirTech, a leading innovator in mould remediation and air purification technology, to help landlords prepare for the introduction of Awaab’s Law and the extension of the Decent Homes Standard to the private rented sector.
NRLA calls on Welsh landlords to attend national conference06/10/2025 09:15:00
As the Welsh private rented sector continues to face significant legislative upheavals, the NRLA calls on landlords in Wales to register for its annual conference in November., where a key focus will be on preparedness, ahead of next year’s Senedd elections.
Safe 2 partners with No Letting Go19/09/2025 14:15:00
Safe2 recently confirmed it has partnered with No Letting Go, the leading provider of property inventory services across the private rented sector.