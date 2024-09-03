Building a better Ofsted: the response to the Big Listen

Ofsted has published a detailed response to its ‘Big Listen’ consultation, setting out how the inspectorate will reset its relationship with the sectors it inspects and regulates, while continuing to raise standards for children and learners.

Chief Inspector pledges “real change” as Ofsted unveils plans to rebuild trust with all those it inspects and regulates following the ‘Big Listen’.

Ofsted commits to putting vulnerable children, such as those from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), at the heart of its reforms.

New inspection framework to have greater focus on pupil outcomes to drive higher standards, alongside a range of measures to reduce teacher stress.

The overall ‘single word judgement’ will be phased out of Ofsted inspection reports, to be replaced with a report card, as announced by government.

The Big Listen is the largest consultation in Ofsted’s history. It showed broad support for Ofsted’s role – particularly from parents; but it also highlighted significant disquiet about the inspectorate from those working within education and social care. Responding to the criticism, Ofsted has announced a raft of changes and improvements to the way it works. His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, described the Big Listen as “the beginning of a new chapter” for the organisation.

Today’s report presents a rich summary of everything Ofsted was told during the consultation. The feedback included:

Most parents agreed that Ofsted is important for keeping children and learners safe (72%), and for the quality of children and learners’ education (68%).

More than half (51%) of parents and carers agreed that Ofsted acts in the best interests of children, while only 13% disagreed.

Most providers were frustrated with the single word judgement – with only 28% in support.

Parents and professionals support the removal of the single word judgement, with around half of parents (49%) opposed to the single word judgement and 29% strongly opposing.

More than 3 in 5 providers (61%) felt inspection placed undue pressure on their workload.

Almost half of professionals (47%) said they would be uncomfortable raising concerns with an inspector during an inspection.

In response, Ofsted is making changes designed to reduce the pressure of inspection on education and social care staff, while still robustly assessing the quality of nurseries, schools, further education and social care providers.

The main changes include:

A new inspection framework for schools, early years and further education, which will have greater focus on pupil outcomes to drive higher standards, alongside a range of measures to reduce anxiety for those being inspected. Consultation will begin in early 2025.

Increasing Ofsted’s focus and scrutiny on how providers are meeting the needs of vulnerable or disadvantaged children and young people, by consulting on a specific focus on inclusion in report cards. The new measure comes at a time of widening outcome gaps between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged pupils since the pandemic.

Pausing the publication of inspection reports when safeguarding concerns are identified in an otherwise high-performing school, until inspectors re-visit the school within 3 months. This will give schools time to remedy issues without intervention from the Department for Education. Parents will still be informed about the safeguarding issues in the meantime. This change will come into effect from this month.

Introducing a ‘report card’ in all areas Ofsted inspects, to provide a more nuanced and detailed assessment of providers’ work. This follows the announcement by the Secretary of State for Education that the single-word overall effectiveness judgement will be removed from school inspections starting this month. Report cards will be introduced from September 2025.

Working with government to introduce new annual safeguarding, attendance and off-rolling reviews for schools, to consider how they are meeting their requirements to keep children safe. Ofsted will also consult on a new, stand-alone assessment of safeguarding in its reports.

Ofsted received more than 20,000 responses to its open online consultation, including over 4,000 from children to the dedicated children’s Big Listen. Independent researchers commissioned by Ofsted surveyed another 8,000 parents and members of the general public, and more than 7,000 professionals working across education and children’s social care. Meanwhile, unions and representative groups responded on behalf of tens of thousands of their members.

Ofsted Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, said:

I promised the Big Listen would be followed by real change. This is the beginning of a new chapter for Ofsted as we reset our priorities, refine our practices and rebuild our relationships. We want to retain the confidence of the children, parents and carers we work for, and regain the respect of the committed professionals we work with. The tragic death of Ruth Perry was a catalyst for this change, but the case for change has been building for years. We recognise the growing challenges facing education and social care, particularly since the pandemic. We don’t want to add to this pressure. Many of the changes we are introducing are aimed at reducing the pressure on those we inspect. We will always strive for higher standards for children, particularly the most vulnerable children. We share that aim with thousands of brilliant people working in education and social care. We are determined to win back their trust and work together in the interests of children and learners.

Other changes include:

Developing an Area Insights service using Ofsted’s unique position of oversight to share local data. This service will illustrate what it is like to be a child in any given area, providing better information for parents and carers about the education and social care systems their child moves through from birth to adulthood, and signalling to government the areas that need additional support.

Launching an Ofsted Academy, aimed at supporting a positive learning culture and embedding Ofsted’s values of professionalism, courtesy, empathy and respect across the organisation. The Academy will also share best practice from the sectors Ofsted inspects and make its own training materials and processes more visible.

For schools:

Ofsted will announce all routine inspections on a Monday, with inspections taking place over the following 2 days. This means leaders will know by Monday afternoon if they are being inspected that week, helping to reduce the stress of waiting. This new approach will be piloted over the autumn term.

For early years providers:

Ofsted will streamline the registration process for early year providers to support the government’s plans to meet demand for childcare places.

Ofsted will review how it registers, inspects and regulates multiple providers, to ensure the sector can continue meeting the demand for early years settings over the longer term.

For children’s social care providers:

Ofsted will strengthen the regulation of the children’s social care sector in partnership with government.

Ofsted will work with government on new legislation to enhance the regulation of social care, including oversight of children’s homes at group level and new enforcement powers to tackle unregistered settings.

