Government Communications Service
|Printable version
Building a global standard for government communications
Blog posted by: Ashley Winter, Head of Strategic Communications GCSI, 06 October 2022.
The provision of timely information, and countering disinformation are 2 core tasks of government communicators. Current global instability, particularly through that caused by the Russian state, have emphasised how effective communication is a vital part of the armoury of modern government.
GCS is working with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of 38 market democracies including Korea, Columbia and Germany, to strengthen global governments’ communication functions.
Five principles
This project has already produced a report on public information which sets out how: “to use public communication more effectively, as an instrument of policy making, service design and delivery, and democracy itself”.
It identifies 5 principles that should underpin this:
- empower the public communication function
- professionalise communications units
- build work around measurable policy objectives, grounded in evidence
- seize the potential of digital tech and
- fight misinformation and disinformation
Next steps
The next steps in the project are to establish global standards and a network with an Academy to share learnings and best practice to embed these principles and deliver a step change improvement in public communication among the economically advanced democracies.
There are significant benefits for the UK if administrations across the world have strong communications functions. Encouraging more transparent conversations between the public and their governments increases citizen trust, leading to resilient democracies and underpinning global security.
A global profession for governments’ communication functions, with agreed global standards, will also raise the standing of the profession helping communicators around the world increase the impact of their public communications activity.
Last week, (26-27 September 2022) the Cabinet Office’s Global Communications Academy team joined the OECD’s Expert Group on Public Communications and demonstrated to members the full potential of a shared Academy learning offer.
Fiona Speirs, Tim Evans, Jessie Beham and Ashley Winter, from the Academy, led an immersive crisis simulation exercise, with more than 50 participants from over 15 countries across the world as diverse as Canada, Chile, Australia, Lebanon, and Norway joining, some from the conference in Paris, others online via the Academy platform.
Tim Evans and Jessie Beham from the GCS Global Academy
Alex Aiken held a number of bilateral discussions with potential partners and took part in panels on citizen-centred communications and building towards an Academy, with Fiona Speirs.
The event was a huge success, rallying support for co-building the OECD Communication Network’s Academy with the learning exercise described as “stellar” by the OECD and “excellent strategically, operationally and technically ” by participants. Over 95% of participants said this kind of exercise would be useful for their organisation indicating strong interest in the UK’s offer to a future OECD Network.
Attendees talking during an exercise
The next step to make the global profession a reality is showcasing UK best practice as part of a ‘scan’ the OECD will carry out, interviewing select DoCs (Director of Communications) and Executive Directors across GCS. This activity is scheduled to take place from October – December 2022.
We hope that the lessons, interactions and networks from this work will enrich the GCS and the teams we will work with, across the world.
Original article link: https://gcs.civilservice.gov.uk/blog/building-a-global-standard-for-government-communications/
Latest News from
Government Communications Service
New WordPress platform for campaigns revealed07/10/2022 12:10:00
Many of you will be familiar with the process for creating a no/low cost campaign website on the campaign platform using WordPress.
Government Communication response during the period of National Mourning of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II22/09/2022 12:25:00
Blog posted by: Simon Baugh, Chief Executive of Government Communication Service (GCS), 20 September 2022.
The wit and wisdom of Sir Christopher Meyer (1944-2022)01/09/2022 11:10:00
Blog posted by: Alexander McKenna, Author of 100 Years of Government Communication, 31 August 2022.
GCS Internship induction 202215/08/2022 10:25:00
On Friday 22 July, we introduced our new cohort of 67 GCS interns across 31 departments to government communications, with an action packed face-to-face event.
Listening is the best trait that communicators can have01/08/2022 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Stephanie Hill, Acting Head of GCS Curriculum, Cabinet Office, 29 July 2022.
Five ways to improve the management of your emails15/07/2022 15:43:00
Blog posted by: Stephanie Hill, Acting Head of GCS Curriculum, Cabinet Office, 13 July 2022.
8 vital skills to empower communicators, now and in the future05/07/2022 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Jo Pennington, 04 July 2022.
Designing for accessibility as part of comms planning24/06/2022 14:10:00
Blog posted by: Stephanie Hill, Head of GCS Curriculum, 23 May 2022.
GCS focuses on innovation with Project Spark!16/05/2022 13:38:00
The GCS Innovation Lab is launching Spark!, a Dragon’s Den-style opportunity for GCS members from across ALBs and central government departments to share their innovative ideas, sell them to a senior panel of ‘dragons’ and see them implemented across government.