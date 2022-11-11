Building a green heat industry

£17.6 million to support climate-friendly heating transformation.

A new drive has been launched to develop Scotland’s green heat sector and ensure the right people, skills and technology are in place to make homes and buildings warmer, greener and cheaper to run.

Backed by multi-million pound funding, the Heat in Buildings Supply Chains Delivery Plan sets out the practical steps that will be taken to support the growth of the green heat sector – including supporting green jobs, leveraging private investment and helping businesses seize the economic opportunities offered by the transition to net zero.

Key commitments include:

a review of support for green skills and training

investment in a new mobile training centre for heat pump installation

a new programme of industry engagement with a focus on working with installers in the heat and energy efficiency supply chain

£17.6 million to help research and develop new and concept green heating solutions

In addition, more than £800,000 of Green Growth Accelerator funding is being awarded across all local authorities this year to help develop a pipeline of low-carbon infrastructure projects, including retrofitting existing buildings.

To launch the plan, Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie visited the Vaillant Group’s National Training Centre of Excellence in Glasgow.

He said:

“Decarbonisation Day at COP27 is a focus on committing to and delivering cuts to our greenhouse gas emissions which are a necessity to protect our people and our planet.

“Reducing emissions from our building stock forms a vital part of delivering on our climate obligations, and our Heat in Buildings Strategy sets a hugely ambitious vision to cut carbon and improve energy efficiency across Scotland’s homes over the coming years.

“Building a strong, skilled supply chain that’s capable of delivering at scale in all areas of Scotland is central to the delivery of the strategy. The development of our heating industry should be seen not only as a challenge which must be met in order to deliver on our ambitions, but as a substantial opportunity for the economy.

“The Scottish Government has a key role to play in supporting the development of the supply chain. The tangible actions set out in this document are the next step in our journey towards establishing a new industry for green heating in Scotland and I look forward to working with partners across the sector as we work to deliver the ambitions of this plan together.”

Helen Melone, Senior Policy Manager at Scottish Renewables, said:

“The Heat in Buildings Supply Chains Delivery Plan is a welcome boost to the industry and will form an essential part of our drive towards the decarbonisation of heat.

“The Plan will set out the conditions that are necessary to support the growth of a new green heat sector, with jobs, skills and heat technology all playing a crucial role.

“We are pleased to see the introduction of the £17.6 million Green Heat Innovation Support Programme which will play an important part in helping develop new clean heat solutions.”

Mark Wilkins, Director of Technologies and Training at Vaillant said:

“We are delighted to be supporting the launch of the Heat in Buildings Supply Chains Delivery Plan at our Centre of Excellence in Glasgow.

"Decarbonising heat is paramount to achieving the ambitious Scottish Government’s 2045 net zero target. This support and funding will not only help achieve this goal, but help make green jobs more attractive, encourage existing heating installers to upskill into fitting heat pumps, future-proofing their own businesses and attract future generations into the trade.”

Background

The £17.6 million Green Heat Innovation Support Programme will open on Monday 14 November 2022. It will be delivered by Scottish Enterprise and support companies to research and develop new and concept green heating solutions.

The Heat in Buildings Supply Chains Delivery Plan is available on the Scottish Government website.

The publication of the Supply Chains Delivery Plan follows the establishment of Heat & Energy Efficiency Scotland, which will build public understanding of the changes needed in how people heat and use energy in their properties, act as a centre of expertise for green heat projects and co-ordinate the delivery of investment programmes.

The Heat in Buildings Strategy was published on 7 October 2021.

The Green Growth Accelerator was launched on 9 June 2021, with a first tranche of pathfinder projects announced on 8 October 2021.

In October 2020 the Scottish Government convened an Expert Advisory Group of stakeholders from across industry to provide a series of recommendations to Scottish Ministers on the potential scope of a Heat Pump Sector Deal. The Advisory Group’s final report was published on 2 December 2021. The Scottish Government’s response to the final report was published On 11 November 2022, outlining the actions we are taking to address the Advisory Group's recommendations. The recommendations have informed the development of the Supply Chains Delivery Plan.